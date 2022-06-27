Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials said a Georgia man recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers has died in prison of an apparent suicide.

A Department of Corrections news release says guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

They called for medical help and began rendering aid, but he was declared dead about an hour later.

The 29-year-old inmate was sentenced to death on June 16 after he was convicted of murder in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

