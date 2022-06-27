ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials said a Georgia man recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers has died in prison of an apparent suicide.

A Department of Corrections news release says guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

They called for medical help and began rendering aid, but he was declared dead about an hour later.

The 29-year-old inmate was sentenced to death on June 16 after he was convicted of murder in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

Bobby Jones
3d ago

he wanted to be in charge of his own fate ...but there's still One more Judge who he has to stand before and it is HE whom judges the quick and the dead ... Jesus is Lord

