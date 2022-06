Scales Lake Park in Boonville has decided to cancel their annual fireworks show for 2022. The Fourth of July Fireworks show at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana has been a family tradition for years. Folks from the Boonville area gather on the beach at Scales Lake to watch in amazement, the fireworks in the night sky. However, that won't be the case in 2022.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO