ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Blue Jays hope to add to baseball win total

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Perry and Greene County were weathered out of their first scheduled baseball meeting three weeks ago at Progressive Field, so the Blue Jays and Rams play a varsity doubleheader today in Jefferson at...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Five run third carries SEV baseball over Rams

Southeast Valley improved to 8-10 and Greene County fell to 7-13 on Tuesday night in non-conference high school baseball in Jefferson at Allensworth Field. The Jaguars won 6-3 on the strength of five runs in the third inning. SEV added a single run in the fourth. The Rams had runs in the first, fifth, and seventh innings.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Baseball Rams fall 10-0 in five vs. Nevada

Holding back its top pitchers for the start of the postseason on Saturday, Greene County baseball lost 10-0 in five innings by the 10-run rule to Nevada on Wednesday night at Allensworth Field in Jefferson. Coach Matt Paulsen’s Rams finish the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference slate at 5-8 and 7-14 for the regular season. The Cubs are 13-14 and 6-8.
NEVADA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Baseball doubleheader sweep for Rams

Greene County hosted Perry in a high school baseball doubleheader in Jefferson at Allensworth Field on Monday night with the Rams winning both games. Greene County was the visiting team in game on and won 10-0 in six innings by the 10 run rule. Game two’s final was 10-1 after Perry scored a first inning run. Coach Matt Paulsen’s team improved to 7-12 on the season and 5-7 in the conference while Perry fell to 1-17 and 1-12.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ACGC Results From Softball/Baseball Trip To Stuart

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball and baseball teams fell in tightly contested games at Stuart Tuesday night. ACGC Charger baseball lost in the seventh inning by a score of 15 to 14 to the West Central Valley Wildcats and they will now have one game left agaisnt Atlantic on the road today at Atlantic Middle School with first pitch at 7pm.
STUART, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson, IA
Sports
City
Hamilton, IA
Greene County, IA
Sports
County
Greene County, IA
City
Perry, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Perry, IA
Sports
City
Jewell, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wildcats Softball Victorious Against Chargers

The West Central Valley softball team added another tally to their win column last night, as they hosted the AC/GC Chargers in some West Central Activities Conference play. The Wildcats struck first, before the Chargers tied it up. From there both teams scored here and there, until the Wildcats had a nice run of hits at the plate to win the game 9-5.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Baseball Gets Home Games in Postseason

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released their 3A postseason baseball bracket on Tuesday, and the ADM Tigers were able to collect home games in Substate 2 play, grabbing the two seed in the region. Tiger baseball will be opening up at home on Friday, July 8th when they take...
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry softball wins 4-1 at Greene County

The second softball meeting this season between Perry and Greene County didn’t last nearly as long as the June 6 game at Perry when the Rams won 10-7 in 14 innings. This time it was the regulation seven innings with the Jayettes winning 4-1. The Jayettes are now 12-10 overall and 7-6 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference while the Rams are 10-12 and 4-9 in the league.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Softball and Baseball Pick up Major Wins

Dallas Center – Grimes softball and baseball were on the field on Monday night against the Norwalk Warriors as home, and both are able to find a pair of big wins, softball 9-8 and baseball 5-1. Softball moves to 26-6 on the year and takes first place in the Little Hawkeye Conference, while baseball gets to two games above .500 at 16-14.
GRIMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Hawks#Progressive Field#The Blue Jays#The Middle School
raccoonvalleyradio.com

The Top 2 Teams in 4A Softball Square Off in Adel Tonight

It’s a pair of softball giants on the diamond tonight, as the number 1 team in 4A Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers will welcome the number 2 team in Winterset. Both teams are coming in on major winning streaks, ADM is currently on an eight game winning streak and Winterset 14 streak going into their game against Norwalk on Tuesday.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Baseball Battles Hard On Senior Night

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball loses both games in a double header against rival Panorama Monday night. ACGC baseball honored their four seniors that have graduated and would play in their last game in a Charger uniform that includes Miles Kading, Reid Rumelhart, Cayden Jensen and Charlie Crawford. In Game 1 against Panorama, Andrew Mahaffey was the starting pitcher going 6 innings strong allowing five runs but an AJ Draper triple that scored two runs broke the game open in the 6th inning with a final of 7 to 4. In game 2, Panorama won in the bottom of the 9th inning with a final score the Panthers 5, Chargers 4.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rams fall at home to Jayettes, 4-1

It was Perry at Greene County last night in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference softball in Jefferson at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway and the Jayettes won 4-1 to even the two-game season series at one win apiece. Olivia Shannon started the Greene County first with a double down the third base line and later scored on a passed ball. It stayed 1-o until the third when Perry scored all four runs, doing so on two singles, three errors, two walks, and a hit batter. Greene County didn’t get another hit until the sixth when Alexa Peters doubled to left to lead off the frame, but couldn’t advance beyond second base.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Softball Collects Another Shutout

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers softball was looking to put up a road victory on Monday night against the Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays, and the Tigers were able to do just that, as they were able to find another victory by the score of 3-0. The Tigers move to 27-2 on the season. The Tigers...
ADEL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ruth Cain Beaman, 90, of Adel

Ruth Cain Beaman, of Adel, was born in Madrid, IA, at her grandparents’ home on January 16, 1932, and died on June 29, 2022. Her parents, Floyd and Gladys Cain, moved to a farm south of Adel in Dallas County. All of her education came at the De Soto School, where sisters, Marabel Kersey, Frances Leonard, Shirley Baker, and brother, Arthur Cain, went also. Ruth married her high school sweetheart, on June 25, 1950, at her parents’ farm home. Russell Beaman came to De Soto High School from southwest of De Soto. They bought the secondhome ever built in Earlham on Maple Street. She worked at the bank there, and Russ worked at Hunter Motors. During the next ten years, they had their four children in Earlham. Carol Jean was born in 1951, Harold Dean in 1952, Kathleen Ann in 1957, and Christine Joan in 1959. Russ soon was working at KDPS, then IPTV. They both had amateur radio licenses, KOENA and KOAON, which they used to connect servicemen to home in the Korean War.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

4th of July Celebrations in Greene County

There are a couple of opportunities for some entertainment on Independence Day in Greene County. The Churdan Library is hosting a “Treats and Tunes” event on Monday. They will be serving ice cream sundaes, brownie a la modes or root beer floats for a free will donation starting at 6:30pm at the city park. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for the library’s ongoing programming and operating expenses. Then at 7pm will be a patriotic performance by the Town and Country Band also at the city park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the “Treats and Tunes” event in Churdan.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Greene County High Schoolers to Compete in National FCCLA Contest this Week

Two Greene County High School students are preparing for a trip of a lifetime where they will compete against other high school students from across the country. Freshmen Brooke Williams and Maggie Mikkelsen will be in San Diego, California this week as part of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Contest. They earned the most points for their Nutrition and Wellness presentation at the state level to qualify for nationals. Their project included a survey of nine high school teachers and their health. Williams describes what they did next.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

July’s Summer Concert Series is Saturday with Thomas Jefferson Gardens

There will be some musical entertainment this weekend in Jefferson. The Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting two bands for its next Summer Concert Series on Saturday. Board member Jean Van Gilder says from 5-7pm will be a local musician Chris Dorr who will perform a variety of music on guitarist and then it will be the Blue Stem duo Cindi and Shannon Bryan from Jamaica, along with Jim Guillman of Jefferson and Jim McDonald of Des Moines, and they cover songs from the Eagles, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Linda Ronstadt.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM School Registration For Next School Year

There is still time to register for the upcoming school year with the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District. The registration window closes after June 30th and existing families have received an email explaining how to complete the online registration process and for new families to ADM they can find their instructions on the district’s website and social media.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Fair Deadline For Entries Tomorrow

The signup deadline is coming soon for 4-H and FFA exhibitors to show at the Adair County Fair and the Iowa State Fair. Adair County Extension Youth Coordinator Valerie Jaehrling says that fair entries must be submitted online by July 1st to participate. She says it will be a busy county fair with the amount of entries.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center Yard Of The Month Presented For June

Two Guthrie Center entities partnered together to recognize residents that put hard work into care of their property. The Guthrie Center Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to award one or more citizens who maintain and take pride in their yard. This is a month to month contest that runs through October to put an incentive on property owners to keep their yard clean and nice within the community. The best looking yard for the month wins $100 in chamber bucks. The June winner was Ron and Donna Benton.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy