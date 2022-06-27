Blue Jays hope to add to baseball win total

Ruth Cain Beaman, of Adel, was born in Madrid, IA, at her grandparents’ home on January 16, 1932, and died on June 29, 2022. Her parents, Floyd and Gladys Cain, moved to a farm south of Adel in Dallas County. All of her education came at the De Soto School, where sisters, Marabel Kersey, Frances Leonard, Shirley Baker, and brother, Arthur Cain, went also. Ruth married her high school sweetheart, on June 25, 1950, at her parents’ farm home. Russell Beaman came to De Soto High School from southwest of De Soto. They bought the secondhome ever built in Earlham on Maple Street. She worked at the bank there, and Russ worked at Hunter Motors. During the next ten years, they had their four children in Earlham. Carol Jean was born in 1951, Harold Dean in 1952, Kathleen Ann in 1957, and Christine Joan in 1959. Russ soon was working at KDPS, then IPTV. They both had amateur radio licenses, KOENA and KOAON, which they used to connect servicemen to home in the Korean War.

