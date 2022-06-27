ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York State Couple Fined After Bringing Raccoon to Pet Store

By Hopkins
 3 days ago
Did you know that you can't bring a raccoon into a pet store in New York state? One couple recently found out you can't, and it appears that they're facing a fine for doing so. Officials say they received an urgent call from a pet store in early June...

STATEN ISLAND, NY
TRAVEL
Public Safety
Poughkeepsie, NY
