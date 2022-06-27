ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album review: Satyricon – Satyricon & Munch

Kerrang
 2 days ago

Norwegian artist Edvard Munch – best known for his motif The Scream – spent most of his life pouring his emotional and psychological demons into what he called ‘soul paintings’. “My art is grounded in reflections over being different from others. My sufferings are part of my self and my art,”...

www.kerrang.com

Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘It is more than a song’: the enduring power of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

“I can’t think of any other song with a trajectory of anything like what happened with Hallelujah,” said the author Alan Light of Leonard Cohen’s ubiquitous magnum opus. “When you think of universal global anthems like Imagine or Bridge Over Troubled Water, they were immediate hits. But Hallelujah was first rejected by the record company, and then completely ignored when it came out.”
MUSIC
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Decider.com

‘Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.’ Is Homespun History Of Famously Dysfunctional Band

There’s a thing that always goes around on social media, “What’s the loudest band you ever saw?” I never have to think about the answer. Dinosaur Jr. at Bunratty’s in Allston, May 1989. The band took forever to set up, supposedly because they were changing the batteries in their vast array of guitar effects pedals. When they finally started playing, the dense roar gushing from their amplifiers drowned out any and all melody or vocals, a gooey deluge not seen in Boston since the Great Molasses Flood of 1919. In between songs, piercing high-end feedback assaulted the eardrums like a scourge of mosquitoes barreling down your eustachian tubes. It left quite an impression.
ROCK MUSIC
The Associated Press

Review: A deep dive into Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

Leonard Cohen was deep in his career when he finally finished “Hallelujah.” Well, the first version of “Hallelujah” — there would be many, many versions when all was said and done. He’d toiled on the lyrics for seven years. Yet when he submitted the album, “Various Positions,” to his longtime record company Columbia Records in 1984, the company’s president Walter Yetnikoff decided not to release it in the U.S. What would become Cohen’s seminal anthem was dead on arrival.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

quinn Announces New Self-Titled Album

Producer and songwriter quinn has announced her new self-titled album. The new album, which follows her 2021 debut Drive-By Lullabies, is out July 22 via DeadAir. Check out the quinn album cover below. quinn, who is now 17 years old, gained attention a few years ago with the song “I...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Danny Elfman Announces Remix Album, Shares New Song With Iggy Pop: Listen

Danny Elfman has announced Bigger. Messier., a remix version of his 2021 album Big Mess. The record—due out August 12 via Anti- and Epitaph—includes previously released collaborations with Trent Reznor, Squarepusher, and Zach Hill, as well as a new version of “Kick Me,” featuring Iggy Pop. Find the new “Kick Me” visual below.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Bartees Strange: “Hardcore and punk was a refuge for me. It was the only place I could be myself”

There used to be a hidden responsibility that came with being the first person in your crowd to get hold of a record. You’d have to part with it for a few days right out of the gate so that your friends could tape it or rip it. By the time you got the CD back (usually missing the little teeth that held the disc in place), it had changed. Now it belonged to everyone, with their fingerprints alongside yours on the plastic case, and a rush of opinions waiting impatiently just out of frame.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Pianos Become The Teeth unveil brooding single Skiv

Pianos Become The Teeth have shared their latest single and music video, Skiv, from their upcoming album, Drift. Skiv follows the band’s slow-burning single Genevieve which melds dark melodies with nostalgic string arrangements. The band’s new single, Skiv, builds on Pianos Become The Teeth’s expert moody sound in a whole new way.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

R.E.M. Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue of Debut EP

R.E.M. are reissuing their debut EP, Chronic Town, on CD, picture disc, and cassette. The new release is due out August 19 (via I.R.S./UMe). The follow-up to the band’s breakout 1981 single “Radio Free Europe,” Chronic Town features the classic tracks “Gardening at Night,” “Wolves,” and more. Listen to the EP below.
MUSIC

