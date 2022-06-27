ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

4 injured as apartment building roof collapses in Budapest

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd4KG_0gNEDWAH00

The roof and part of the front of an apartment building in the Hungarian capital collapsed Monday, injuring four pedestrians and flattening a number of parked cars.

Budapest police said in a statement that the search of the rubble and the building itself was continuing, but that so far there was no indication of fatalities.

Access to the area has been blocked until police conclude the investigation of the collapse, which they attributed to structural failure.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
ABC News

ABC News

718K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy