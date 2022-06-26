Three dead following car accident in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Three teenagers died after a car crash in Brimfield early Sunday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday to the area of 40 East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.





A 19-year-old man from Holland believed to be the driver, an 18-year-old West Brookfield man, and a 17-year-old from Oxford were all killed in the crash, police said. Police said a 17-year-old survived and is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Superintendent Deborah Boyd confirmed two of the teens killed were students at Tantasqua Regional High School, which is located in Fiskdale. Counselors will be available at the high school at the beginning of the week for anyone in the school community who needs support.

The Massachusetts State Police will not be releasing the names of the two adults at this time. State Police-Sturbridge, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County are investigating the crash such as why the vehicle went off the road.

22News will update this story when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.