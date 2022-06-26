ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Three dead following car accident in Brimfield

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4uGF_0gNECP1P00

BRIMFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Three teenagers died after a car crash in Brimfield early Sunday morning.

Two-car crash on Notre Dame Street and Mosely Avenue in Westfield

According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday to the area of 40 East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a 2006 Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLotT_0gNECP1P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IivV_0gNECP1P00

A 19-year-old man from Holland believed to be the driver, an 18-year-old West Brookfield man, and a 17-year-old from Oxford were all killed in the crash, police said. Police said a 17-year-old survived and is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Superintendent Deborah Boyd confirmed two of the teens killed were students at Tantasqua Regional High School, which is located in Fiskdale. Counselors will be available at the high school at the beginning of the week for anyone in the school community who needs support.

The Massachusetts State Police will not be releasing the names of the two adults at this time. State Police-Sturbridge, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County are investigating the crash such as why the vehicle went off the road.

22News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Waltham Man Killed In I-90 Motorcycle Crash In Allston

A 54-year-old man from Waltham has died in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Boston, authorities said. Mark Ganong died after apparently losing control of his Harley Davidson and striking the median while traveling eastbound on the Mass Pike (I-90) in Allston around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Massachusetts State Police said.
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people dead after serious crash in Brighton

BOSTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a car crash on Soldiers Field Road that killed two people Monday night. According to State Police, an 85-year-old Belmont man was pulling his 2019 Acura out of a business in the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road just after 7:00 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Infiniti traveling eastbound. The man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His passenger, an 83-year-old Belmont woman, was also transported to the hospital where she died overnight.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Emergency crews pull car from Watershops Pond in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops Pond. Our Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m. and saw several emergency vehicles gathered in and around the pond. There has been no word from officials as to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MA
City
Holland, MA
City
Westfield, MA
City
Brimfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
West Brookfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Westfield, MA
Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify 3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Police have identified the three teenagers who were killed in a single-car crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachsuetts. The victims have been identified as Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield; Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 17, of Holland; and Dominick P. Gardner, 17, of Oxford, state police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy...
BRIMFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Officials investigating after string of break-ins in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a string of break-ins left Worcester businesses in disarray Monday morning. Officers responding to reports of burglaries on Cambridge Street found at least three businesses, including Jennifer Lee’s Bakery and Aretha’s Kitchen, had been broken into. Businesses reported cash stolen and their buildings damaged, and Aretha’s Kitchen said the burglar poured bleach all over her floor.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nissan Sentra#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy kid he was’

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is bringing you an update following the tragic accident that took the lives of three teenagers on Sunday. Community members have already gathered for multiple vigils, and have many planned throughout this week. Friends of one victim set up a memorial on his desk at Tantasqua Regional High School, where he attended class.
BRIMFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Netherlands
WCVB

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded...
BRIMFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Four teenagers face charges for attacking a Worcester musician at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four teenagers accused of attacking a Worcester drummer outside of South Station Friday are facing multiple charges for the assault. Officers responding to reports of an attack on Atlantic Avenue near South Station early Friday morning were told that Adam Neufell, drummer for the Worcester-based band Young Other, was outside South Station looking at a map with his girlfriend when several young men jumped out of a grey Toyota 4Runner and yelled at him to “get a haircut.” One of the suspects then punched Neufell before the others joined the attack, video shows.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

4 under 22-years-old from Massachusetts injured, 2 of them fatally, in serious weekend crash

Two Massachusetts residents under 22 years old were killed this past weekend and two others seriously injured in a double fatal crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Sturbridge Barracks responded to a crash involving a 2003 BMW 325XI that had rolled over on I-395 southbound in Webster at the 3.3-mile marker.
WEBSTER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy