ST. LOUIS – Health officials are urging people to get tested for syphilis after a spike in cases around St. Louis and Missouri in recent years. St. Louis city and county health officials are urging people to get tested for syphilis if they are sexually active or considering pregnancy. Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that could lead to serious complications if untreated. While syphilis can be treated and cured with antibiotics, health leaders say many cases go undiagnosed and untreated.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO