Putellas to lead Spain at women's European Championship

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will lead Spain's squad at the women's European Championship in England next month.

Putellas is the highlight of the 23-player list announced by coach Jorge Vilda on Monday. She is among nine players from Barcelona, while six play for Real Madrid.

Spain is unbeaten in 22 matches, with 19 victories. It is coming off a 7-0 rout of Australia in a friendly at home on Saturday.

Spain will play another friendly at Italy on Friday before opening its Euro campaign against Finland on July 8. It is in Group B, along with Denmark and eight-time European champion Germany.

Spain's best finish at the women’s Euro was a semifinal appearance in 1997. It reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2017.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

