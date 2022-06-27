Oakland County pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, 27-week-old child in stable condition

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- An Oakland County pregnant woman is dead and her 27-week-old child is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle.

Officials said at approximately 3:15 p.m., the 27-year-old victim was hit in the parking lot of the Country Court Apartments on Greenfield near Ten Mile Road in Southfield.

According to Southfield police, the woman was listed in critical condition after being struck, but police said earlier on Monday that she didn't survive.

Her child, who is 27 weeks, was born and is in stable condition Monday morning.

The suspect's vehicle was found after the hit-and-run, but nobody was inside.

The driver who ran away was captured a short time later. He was questioned and released pending further investigation.

Police aren't saying if there was anything criminal at this time. The investigation is ongoing.