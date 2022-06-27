ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Oakland County pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, 27-week-old child in stable condition

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXsxV_0gNDYTTk00

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- An Oakland County pregnant woman is dead and her 27-week-old child is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle.

Officials said at approximately 3:15 p.m., the 27-year-old victim was hit in the parking lot of the Country Court Apartments on Greenfield near Ten Mile Road in Southfield.

According to Southfield police, the woman was listed in critical condition after being struck, but police said earlier on Monday that she didn't survive.

Her child, who is 27 weeks, was born and is in stable condition Monday morning.

The suspect's vehicle was found after the hit-and-run, but nobody was inside.

The driver who ran away was captured a short time later. He was questioned and released pending further investigation.

Police aren't saying if there was anything criminal at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
