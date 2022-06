Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk has been hyping cryptocurrencies for years, especially the meme crypto, dogecoin, which often spikes on his comments, but on Tuesday the world’s richest man reversed course, saying he never recommended anyone buy cryptocurrencies. His comments came, of course, after a brutal second round of selloffs during the “crypto winter” of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO