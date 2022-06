WOOD RIVER - Starting this July, Kaitlynn Niemeyer of Wood River will spend the next six weeks in the Big Apple as a stepping stone for achieving her goals. Niemeyer, a sophomore at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, has been accepted into New York University's (NYU) pre-college program and will leave for New York on Tuesday, July 5. Neimeyer said she is working to become an elementary school teacher and, someday, a school principal. Her love of teaching came from her other passion: dancing and cheerleading, specifically when children would watch her perform. She even started teaching tumbling to young students two years ago.

BETHALTO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO