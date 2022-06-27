Strictly Come Dancing bosses keen to sign Steph McGovern for new series

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly interested in including Steph McGovern in this year's celebrity lineup.

According to The Sun , Strictly producers are said to be keen to bring the Steph's Packed Lunch presenter onboard for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as they regard Steph as a 'perfect choice' for the show.

What's more, this is reportedly the third time that the Strictly Come Dancing team has tried to include Steph McGovern, but she's reported to have turned it down multiple times to focus on her Channel 4 show.

Their source said: "Steph has the personality and profile which makes her a perfect choice in the eyes of Strictly producers.

"They completely understood why she's had to say no in the past. She was just establishing Packed Lunch on Channel 4 and wanted to give that her complete attention. But now it is a firm fixture in the schedules.

"It was nominated for a BAFTA earlier this year and only last month it was announced it had been recommissioned and will run into 2023", they added.

If Steph were to join the Strictly celebrity lineup, she would be following in the footsteps of her Packed Lunch co-presenter, John Whaite who has previously backed Steph to take part in the show.

During an Instagram live, John told his followers: "You know I said to Steph, my friend and colleague, that she should do it because she'd be great, but I don't know if she will, I hope she will. I'm sure they'd want her, Steph's got some moves, let me tell you."

John made Strictly history after taking part in last year's series as the first all-male pairing with professional Johannes Radebe. He and Johannes finished in second place behind Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Steph isn't the only celeb tipped for a spot on the Strictly dancefloor this year. Other rumored contestants include Waterloo Road favorite, Adam Thomas , celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo and Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu . The BBC is also said to be interested in signing up some royal contestants for the new series, and Suspect star James Nesbitt also recently revealed that he'd 'love' to take part in Strictly , too .

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the BBC later this year.