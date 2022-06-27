PS Plus games for July leak suggest a fantastic month for PS5 and PS4 users

Sony's PlayStation Plus line-up for July has leaked, and it's set to be a terrific month for anyone subscribed to the PS5 and PS4 service.

As first uncovered by Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has correctly revealed the titles for nine consecutive months, July's PS Plus selection is set to be headlined by Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan. It's naturally best to take these rumours lightly, however, history suggests this information is accurate.

Launched in October 2020, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is a colour platformer developed by Toys for Bobs. Acting as a direct sequel to the Crash Bandicoot trilogy from the PS1 era, it follows Crash and his sister Coco as they attempt to retrieve the all-powerful Quantum Masks to prevent Doctor Neo Cortex and Doctor Nefarious Tropy from taking over the universe. It's more challenging than you would expect, yet still offers great visuals and some inventive levels.

Man of Medan, meanwhile, is an interactive survival horror title from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games that was first released in August 2019. Set in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean, four college students encounter hostile pirates and are forced to search for the mysterious "Manchurian Gold" with life and death consequences behind every decision made. Finally,

Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer shooter that takes influence from The Muppets and the virtual alternative band Gorillaz. Developed by IllFonic, the studio has also worked on Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunter Grounds and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

If this leak proves true, it's arguably set to be one of the best months of 2022 for PS Plus with anyone able to access the games from July 5th to August 2nd. Again, the full list rumoured with what platform versions are set to be featured includes:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - PS5/PS4

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - PS4

Arcadeegeddon - PS5/PS4

It should also be noted that Man of Medan is available to those on PS5 as well as PS4 through backwards compatibility. There's still time to claim June's PS Plus offerings of God of War (2018) , Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. All three titles are available to redeem until July 4th, 2022.

Last week Sony's new Netflix-style PS Plus service rolled out globally with the Japanese games giant confirming that its working on a long-overdue update for classic PlayStation games via PS Plus.

