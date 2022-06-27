ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United report: Red Devils close to agreeing price for top target

By Alasdair Mackenzie
 2 days ago

Manchester United will walk away from negotiations for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong if they can’t agree a suitable price, say reports, but talks are making progress.

The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag’s top target this summer, and the two clubs have been discussing a potential move for weeks.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, positive talks have taken place between the clubs and there is positivity that a deal will be done soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G52ts_0gNCwrpT00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

United and Barca have had different ideas about the Netherlands international’s valuation, but they are now close to reaching a compromise.

However, the Old Trafford club remain prepared to scrap the negotiation and move on to other targets if they can’t strike a deal for a price they think is reasonable.

There was a surprise twist in the De Jong transfer saga on Monday, when Barca suggested including Harry Maguire in the deal – a proposal that United rejected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blbx0_0gNCwrpT00

(Image credit: Getty)

United are yet to make a signing this summer and have a lot of rebuilding to do following last season’s sixth-place Premier League finish.

The midfield is a priority after Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata departed at the end of their contracts, but Ten Hag’s side have been linked with players in every area of the pitch.

Free agent Christian Eriksen has been offered a contract, while Ajax winger Antony has been linked with a Manchester move.

