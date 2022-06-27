ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool report: Club legend fears for Mohamed Salah future for one key reason

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler admits he is concerned that Mohamed Salah will leave the club next summer.

The Egypt international is out of contract in 2023 and he has yet to reach an agreement with the Reds over a new deal.

Salah confirmed before the Champions League final in May that he would remain at Anfield for the 2022/23 campaign.

But the forward is keeping his options open beyond that, and reports earlier this year suggested he would even consider joining a rival Premier League club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9rCo_0gNCwoQW00

(Image credit: PA)

Fowler would like to see Salah commit his future to the Reds, but he believes the club is unlikely to break its wage structure for the former Chelsea man.

“I won’t pretend to know what’s going on with his contract, but clearly the answer is: nothing much," Fowler told the Daily Mirror .

“I don’t know all the answers, but what screams out to me is they won’t be breaking their wage structure to keep him. If they were prepared to do that, it would have happened by now.

"But look, I can’t blame Salah for wanting the going rate, just like [Sadio] Mane did. He’s the Premier League Golden Boot winner, he’s the Footballer of the Year and in with a great shout of the Ballon d’Or top three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjDMH_0gNCwoQW00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If my old club are running complex calculations, then so too is Salah - and it can never be a precise science. I think him saying no matter what happens with his contract, he’ll be at Anfield next year was clearly a threat.

"What he’s suggesting there is - give me the money or lose me for nothing. Which is fair enough. That can work, often does.

"But there’s another calculation, which I’m inclined to believe Liverpool are currently running. Will he still be the same player next summer?”

Jurgen Klopp's side will begin the new season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Yardbarker

Revealed: Former Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane's Salary At Bayern Munich

The Senegalese made his expected switch to the Bundesliga club last week, signing a three-year contract. After two failed bids, Bayern eventually agreed on a deal with Liverpool for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons. According to BILD, the 30-year-old, who had just one year left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Reds#The Champions League#The Daily Mirror
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Egypt
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel Handed Chelsea Decision As Blues Close In On Raphinha And Raheem Sterling Signings

Thomas Tuchel now has a massive decision to make next season as Chelsea close in on the double signing of Raheem Sterling and Raphinha. Todd Boehly, Chelsea co-owner, made a promise to the head coach regarding control over transfers in the summer window and after a source close to the new consortium said up to six signings could arrive at Stamford Bridge, they are delivering on their word.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

4
Followers
142
Post
166
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy