Liverpool report: Club legend fears for Mohamed Salah future for one key reason

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler admits he is concerned that Mohamed Salah will leave the club next summer.

The Egypt international is out of contract in 2023 and he has yet to reach an agreement with the Reds over a new deal.

Salah confirmed before the Champions League final in May that he would remain at Anfield for the 2022/23 campaign.

But the forward is keeping his options open beyond that, and reports earlier this year suggested he would even consider joining a rival Premier League club.

(Image credit: PA)

Fowler would like to see Salah commit his future to the Reds, but he believes the club is unlikely to break its wage structure for the former Chelsea man.

“I won’t pretend to know what’s going on with his contract, but clearly the answer is: nothing much," Fowler told the Daily Mirror .

“I don’t know all the answers, but what screams out to me is they won’t be breaking their wage structure to keep him. If they were prepared to do that, it would have happened by now.

"But look, I can’t blame Salah for wanting the going rate, just like [Sadio] Mane did. He’s the Premier League Golden Boot winner, he’s the Footballer of the Year and in with a great shout of the Ballon d’Or top three.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If my old club are running complex calculations, then so too is Salah - and it can never be a precise science. I think him saying no matter what happens with his contract, he’ll be at Anfield next year was clearly a threat.

"What he’s suggesting there is - give me the money or lose me for nothing. Which is fair enough. That can work, often does.

"But there’s another calculation, which I’m inclined to believe Liverpool are currently running. Will he still be the same player next summer?”

Jurgen Klopp's side will begin the new season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30.

