Albany Police Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting

TROY, NY (WRGB) — After years of inactivity, the search was on Wednesday in the Jaliek Rainwalker missing person case. Rainwalker's adoptive grandmother got the call early Wednesday morning saying State Police were putting together a search team after receiving what seemed like a good tip. Barbara Reeley said...
New York State Police were searching near the Thompson Street Baseball Fields in Troy in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. Rainwalker was last seen at a Washington County home on November 1, 2007, almost 15 years ago.
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Shimair Perrin, 29, is expected to spend the next 20 years in state prison following Monday's plea. Back on July 23, 2021, Perrin shot and killed Lamon Lanier in the area of Willet Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany. He is scheduled...
Saratoga Springs police say they've made four arrests in connection with a burglary in the Spa City. According to investigators, a 28-year-old man called 911 Tuesday saying he had stepped outside of his residence on Division Street and was approached by the four male suspects. The man and suspects went inside the home where the suspects proceeded to steal property and also threatened to shoot the victim if he caused any trouble. All four suspects left the scene but were later taken into custody. There were no injuries reported and the suspects were sent to the Saratoga County Jail after being arraigned.
A Schenectady man has been arrested after allegedly driving impaired with a 3-year-old child in the car, also known as Leandra's Law. New York State Police said Derrick Hill, 50, also has a revoked driver's license.
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County on June 18. Out of the 18 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Tragedy at Saratoga Lake Tuesday evening after a body was recovered from the water. First responders and rescue crews were called to the Route 9 boat ramp around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a drowning. Multiple agencies– local, county, and state responded...
ALBANY -- Police in Albany on Monday morning confirmed the arrest of a female arson suspect who may have set the fires that triggered evacuations Sunday afternoon, authorities said. According to a Facebook post Monday, a report of a fire at the corner of Washington Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 39-year-old convicted felon from Schenectady has pleaded guilty to charges in federal court. Leonard Samuels admitted to possessing a loaded semi-automatic pistol that was recovered by federal agents during a search of his apartment back in April 2021. Samules also turned over a "ghost...
The Chatham Public Library, the nearby Chatham Middle School, and the school bus garage were all evacuated on August 9, 2021, after a bomb threat targeted the library. Now, 10 months later, an Albany man has been arrested for the crime.
Albany police are hoping the public can help them identify an attempted robbery suspect. They say around 9:45 pm. Saturday, a black male, armed with a handgun and wearing a black face covering and a gray hoodie with the Adidas logo attempted to rob a Sunoco in the 700-block of Broadway. The suspect left without any money, but investigators think he may be responsible for several commercial armed robberies that have occurred around Albany recently.
The trial for the man accused of killing 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in 2020 continued with more witness testimony Monday. 22-year-old Jahquay Brown of Cohoes was indicted on a second degree murder charge in the case.
A Troy man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for his role in the "Felony Lane Gang." The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Terrell McDonald, 32, whose aliases include “Ruger” and “Moon," pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
