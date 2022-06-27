Albany Police Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting

Saratoga Springs police say they've made four arrests in connection with a burglary in the Spa City. According to investigators, a 28-year-old man called 911 Tuesday saying he had stepped outside of his residence on Division Street and was approached by the four male suspects. The man and suspects went inside the home where the suspects proceeded to steal property and also threatened to shoot the victim if he caused any trouble. All four suspects left the scene but were later taken into custody. There were no injuries reported and the suspects were sent to the Saratoga County Jail after being arraigned.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO