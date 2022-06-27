ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Police Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening. Officials...

NEWS10 ABC

Police follow new leads in Jaliek Rainwalker case

New York State Police were searching near the Thompson Street Baseball Fields in Troy in regards to the disappearance of 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker. Rainwalker was last seen at a Washington County home on November 1, 2007, almost 15 years ago.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man admits to deadly 2021 shooting in Albany

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Shimair Perrin, 29, is expected to spend the next 20 years in state prison following Monday's plea. Back on July 23, 2021, Perrin shot and killed Lamon Lanier in the area of Willet Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany. He is scheduled...
ALBANY, NY
Saratoga Springs Police Make Four Arrests in Connection With Burglary

Saratoga Springs police say they've made four arrests in connection with a burglary in the Spa City. According to investigators, a 28-year-old man called 911 Tuesday saying he had stepped outside of his residence on Division Street and was approached by the four male suspects. The man and suspects went inside the home where the suspects proceeded to steal property and also threatened to shoot the victim if he caused any trouble. All four suspects left the scene but were later taken into custody. There were no injuries reported and the suspects were sent to the Saratoga County Jail after being arraigned.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New leads in 2007 disappearance of Jaliek Rainwalker

A search was underway in Troy Wednesday in connection with a 14-year-old cold case. Jaliek Rainwalker was just 12-year-old when he disappeared from Greenwich, beginning an intensive years-long search. It's been 14 ½ years since Jaliek Rainwalker vanished under suspicious circumstances and 10 years since police labeled the case a...
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect In Fatal Albany Shooting Pleads Guilty

The suspect accused of gunning down a Capital District man in the summer of 2021 has confessed to the crime. Albany resident Shimair Perrin, age 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Monday, June 27, in the fatal shooting of Lamon Lanier. Lanier, age 34, was shot July 23, 2021 near...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

Schenectady felon admits in federal court to possessing loaded pistol.

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 39-year-old convicted felon from Schenectady has pleaded guilty to charges in federal court. Leonard Samuels admitted to possessing a loaded semi-automatic pistol that was recovered by federal agents during a search of his apartment back in April 2021. Samules also turned over a "ghost...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man accused for 2021 bomb threat

The Chatham Public Library, the nearby Chatham Middle School, and the school bus garage were all evacuated on August 9, 2021, after a bomb threat targeted the library. Now, 10 months later, an Albany man has been arrested for the crime.
ALBANY, NY
Police Searching For Attempted Robbery Suspect

Albany police are hoping the public can help them identify an attempted robbery suspect. They say around 9:45 pm. Saturday, a black male, armed with a handgun and wearing a black face covering and a gray hoodie with the Adidas logo attempted to rob a Sunoco in the 700-block of Broadway. The suspect left without any money, but investigators think he may be responsible for several commercial armed robberies that have occurred around Albany recently.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man pleads guilty for role in ‘Felony Lane Gang’

A Troy man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for his role in the "Felony Lane Gang." The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Terrell McDonald, 32, whose aliases include “Ruger” and “Moon," pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
TROY, NY

