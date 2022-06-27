'Good Morning America' 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup: Request free tickets!

We're so excited to share our 2022 "GMA" Summer Concert Series lineup!

This year's lineup, brought to you by sponsor Massage Envy, features a star-studded slate of chart-topping artists who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park.

The fun begins with K-pop group aespa, kicking off the concert series on July 8.

Stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Demi Lovato and more will perform for the concert series before it concludes with the Black Eyed Peas' performance in the park in September.

Request your free tickets to aespa and more "GMA" concerts here !

ABC - PHOTO: 'Good Morning America' 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup

Check out the 2022 schedule below:

Concert lineup

July 8 – aespa

#aespaOnGMA

July 15 – OneRepublic

#OneRepublicOnGMA

August 12 – Megan Thee Stallion

#MeganTheeStallionOnGMA

August 19 – Demi Lovato

#DemiOnGMA

August 26 – Ozuna

#OzunaOnGMA

September 2 – Black Eyed Peas

#BlackEyedPeasOnGMA