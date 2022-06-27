Personal Injury: Nursing Home Lawsuits in Miami

Many nursing facilities fail to offer elderly and dependent persons compassionate and thorough care in a safe atmosphere. Abuse in nursing homes can result in physical and long-term psychological harm. Abuse in nursing homes can be difficult to spot, and many occurrences go unreported. Abuse and neglect are commonplace...
A West Palm Beach, Fla.-based addiction recovery physician has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution for his involvement in a scheme to be reimbursed for $106 million in fake medical claims, a federal court in Miami ruled June 28. Mark Agresti, MD,...
Two Miami men were convicted Monday for conning vulnerable addiction treatment patients, rural hospitals and health insurance companies out of $1.4 billion in a healthcare fraud scam that spanned Florida, Georgia and Missouri, according to authorities. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit...
MIAMI - The 2015 shooting death of Regina Talabert's 17-year-old daughter Noricia is one of Miami-Dade's unsolved murders."I lost my daughter, Noricia Talabert October, 17th, 2015," Regina Talabert said. "I didn't get any justice because the witness is scared to come forward and I just feel like I'm walking around right now in the Wild West."While there was an initial arrest, the case against the suspect was ultimately dismissed when a key witness did not show up to testify."We say witnesses, witnesses, witnesses. We must understand now that a lot of the witnesses are so afraid, they're so afraid," added Tangela...
One day in the spring of 2021, Miami resident Latoyla Yasheen Cooper-Levy attended an orientation session for a new job. When she returned to the homeless encampment where she'd lived for three years, all her belongings were gone. She'd left everything inside her tent, organized in a way that would...
MIAMI BEACH – Concerns in several South Florida neighborhoods over bizarre and hateful flyers left outside of homes.Someone dropped off little baggies filled with corn and messages ranting about child grooming, Disney and the Jewish community.One North Miami Beach resident told us she's sick over it."This felt made us feel threatened in our own neighborhood because the propaganda wasn't just against us but LGBTQ and other ethnic groups," the resident said. "But mostly against the Jewish people and we have been here for 24 years in this neighborhood and nothing like this has happened before."Police say a threat was not made, so, as of now, there is no crime, but they will continue to investigate.
[PLANTATION] – Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas is forging ahead with her candidacy for Broward County Commissioner District 9. This new district includes parts of Plantation, Ft. Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise, Oakland Park and unincorporated Broward. Ruiz-Nicolas stated, “As your next Broward County Commissioner, I intend to be the voice for...
MIAMI (WSVN) - A picture in time of the Vietnam War 50 years later, as the “Napalm girl” received her last laser treatment in South Florida from a world renowned doctor specializing in burns. To the world, she is “Napalm girl,” the girl in the picture taken during...
Earlier this month the Florida Board of Medicine made an unprecedented ruling that limits the number of Brazilian Butt Lift procedures a surgeon can perform to three per day and requires the use of ultrasound guidance while performing these surgeries. The ruling comes after a series of BBL-related deaths occurred in Miami and many surgeons in the state consider it to be a knee-jerk reaction that will not improve patient safety as the majority of surgeons in the state perform the procedure safely. This week, a newly formed organization called Surgeons for Safety filed an appeal to block the new restrictions.
She’s raised more than 37 times as much as her only opponent this election cycle. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall added more than $10,000 in the first half of June to defend her seat on the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Most of the money came from a local teachers’ union and a Miami-headquartered apartment builder.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida woman posted on social media that she had been kidnapped, leading to the arrest of her alleged captor. NBC Miami reports Albert Myers, 63, was arrested in North Lauderdale Saturday on false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges.
MIAMI (WSVN) - A neighborhood in Brickell is the latest area to be hit with antisemitic messages. The incident happened near Southwest Fifth Avenue, Tuesday morning. “I opened my gate and came across this,” said a neighbor. This was not what this neighbor in the Roads area of Miami...
As the housing crisis worsens in South Florida, a new housing program is working to bring affordable units to residents. United Way of Broward County, a social services non-profit, launched Housing United, a funding initiative geared towards helping finance affordable housing projects throughout Broward County. The program’s goal is to bring 2,500 affordable units to the county over the next ...
MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of aggressive driving.They say that 56 percent of fatal crashes are caused by aggressive driving. They urge drivers to "stay calm and do not offend other drivers by tailgating or cutting them off."The law enforcement's tweet says: DON'T OFFEND.MPD said that doing the following, angers drivers the most, according to surveys:-- Tailgating-- Cutting off-- Blasting horn-- Obscene gestures-- Driving distracted-- Driving slow in left lane. Meanwhile in Broward, the Broward Sheriff's Office D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation.BSO said it will happen nightly from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4.The operation is meant to "catch impaired drivers who may pose a danger to the public and cite traffic violators."BSO urges everyone to celebrate responsibly and to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A college student from Cooper City has been crowned Miss Florida Teen USA. Alyssa Khan, 18, won the crown during the competition in Coral Springs last month. She also was voted most photogenic and most inspirational. Kahn is a freshman at the University of Central...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is facing alarming allegations.He's accused of corruption, retaliation and a slew of unethical activities.On Tuesday, Morales acknowledged the allegations, which were made by two Miami Police Department officers.He called the accusations "baseless and meritless."Here's his full statement:"I am aware of the meritless allegations being made by two members of the department against our agency, my staff, and me."The two employees received notice of intent to issue discipline stemming from an internal investigation and unfortunately, it appears that they have chosen to make baseless accusations to preemptively mitigate any discipline at the expense of the department's reputation and our members' morale. "I take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and I look forward to and welcome the appropriate outside agency to conduct any investigation deemed necessary. I pledge to cooperate fully with the investigation to ensure a transparent process that reveals the truth, clears the department and myself of any wrongdoing, and allows us to put this distraction behind us so we can get back to the department's mission of keeping our community safe."
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives believe Harold Wilbourn is a serial burglar with expensive taste. In one heist, officers accused Wilbourn, 32, of Illinois, of stealing a safe with contents valued at about $1 million from a condominium in Miami Beach. Officers arrested Wilbourn again on Monday at Miami-Dade...
[BROWARD COUNTY] – As rents continue to increase in South Florida, Broward County has launched a new website to help tenants understand their rights under Florida law. The website provides a one-stop-shop with resources for renters including access to the new Tenant Bill of Rights which landlords are required to distribute to all new renters. The website also addresses concerns regarding tenant/landlord issues, termination notices, lease renewals and evictions.
