Austin Clint Graham, 26, of Leesburg, FL, passed away June 22, 2022. Austin was born on April 20th, 1996 in Leesburg, FL to Reggie and Sharon Graham. Austin was a carpenter. Austin had a great love for the outdoors. Austin was an artist who could make anything from scratch and turn it into the most beautiful thing ever. Most importantly, Austin was a father, son, brother, uncle, fiancé, and best friend to so many people who loved him. Austin touched so many lives with his kindness and friendly nature. Austin said “ hold on to what you have even if it’s a handful of Earth”. Austin was a very simple man who loved his family very much.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO