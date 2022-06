The San Diego Padres lost three games in a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres only scored 10 runs in four games throughout the series. In the first game of the series, starting pitcher Joe Musgrove received his first loss of the season. He gave up six runs in six innings. The six runs are the most runs he has given up in a game this season. Musgrove had pitched 12 straight quality starts in a row before this outing. He also only had one strikeout in the game. The one strikeout is the lowest strikeout total he has had in a game this season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO