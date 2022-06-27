Man jailed in Arlington in fatal DWI crash

A man is behind bars in Arlington where a driver was killed in a DWI crash Sunday.

Police say the victim was passing through the intersection of Arbrook and Collins when he was broad-sided by a speeding car that ran the red light.

The impact was so bad the victim's car rolled and he was killed at the scene.

The accused drunk driver identified as Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel was taken to the hospital to get checked out and then was booked into the Arlington city jail on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

