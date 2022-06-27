ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Man jailed in Arlington in fatal DWI crash

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pg0CE_0gNCiyw800

A man is behind bars in Arlington where a driver was killed in a DWI crash Sunday.

Police say the victim was passing through the intersection of Arbrook and Collins when he was broad-sided by a speeding car that ran the red light.

The impact was so bad the victim's car rolled and he was killed at the scene.

The accused drunk driver identified as Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel was taken to the hospital to get checked out and then was booked into the Arlington city jail on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Arlington Crash

A man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge following a fatal crash in Arlington on Sunday. According to Arlington Police, the crash took place a little before 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. Witnesses told police the driver of a BMW, identified by...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Man arrested, charged after crash that killed one in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Arlington on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Collins Street and East Arbrook Boulevard.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

6 Arrested in Death of 64-Year-Old Woman Caught in Drug Deal Crossfire

A 64-year-old woman is dead and six people are in jail after a drug deal turned into a deadly gunfight in Burleson, police say. According to Billy Cordell, Chief of the Burleson Police Department, the incident happened on Friday evening but police are releasing more details days after the crime because of how extensive their investigation is in the case.
BURLESON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Arlington ministry student killed by alleged drunk driver

ARLINGTON, Texas - A young man who was studying for the ministry and on his way to church to deliver a sermon died because Arlington police say someone else was driving drunk at 10 a.m. Keymon Jones' family was expecting him to pick them up for church Sunday morning, but...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Suspected drunk driver kills 22-year-old man, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 22-year-old man died after a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning, Arlington police say.At approximately 9:49 a.m. June 26, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard. According to witnesses, a 2007 BMW Model 328i was traveling eastbound along E. Arbrook Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when it ran a red light and struck a 2008 Ford Focus that was passing through the intersection. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Focus to roll on its side.The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Once cleared by medical staff, Penafiel will be booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Passing Through#City Jail
fox4news.com

5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; mother arrested

DALLAS - A Dallas woman is facing charges for the death of her young son. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. Paramedics found 5-year-old Zamaurian Kizziee already dead and said he had signs of trauma on...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Police investigating fatal shooting outside Dallas gas station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead outside a Dallas gas station Sunday night. At approximately 10:59 p.m. June 26, police were called to a shooting at the Tiger Mart located at 145 W. Ann Arbor Ave. The suspect is seen in the video...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

XTC Cabaret security guard arrested following woman’s shooting death

DALLAS - Arresting documents explain why Dallas police arrested one of two security guards involved in a shooting outside a Dallas strip club over the weekend. A woman leaving XTC Cabaret ran into a group of guards. The guard who killed her wasn't arrested, but her colleague is now facing three charges.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox4news.com

Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
BURLESON, TX
wbap.com

Burleson: Woman Fatally Caught in Crosshairs of Shootout on Busy Highway

Burleson, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Burleson Police arrested six people in connection with a shooting incident that left an innocent woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head.. Police say the suspects were engaged in unspecified illegal activities that killed 64-year old Kathryn Ann Bryan who was driving along the busy Wilshire Blvd and I-35W around 6pm Friday when she was fatally shot in the head.
BURLESON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Arrested in Death of 5-Year-Old Dallas Boy

A woman was arrested late Monday in the death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found at a home in South Dallas. In a statement, Dallas police said 26-year-old Tiffany Williams was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Her relationship with the child was not immediately released by police.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy