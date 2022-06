On Sunday June 26th, at approximately 8:35pm, officers of the Liberal Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of South Tulane in reference to a shooting. While there, officers learned that a 4 door, silver vehicle, pulled up in front of one of the homes. A 21 year old male went to see who was in the vehicle and was shot several times. The 21 year old male was transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with non-life threatening injuries.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO