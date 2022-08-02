ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westworld season 4 release schedule: when does episode 7 release on HBO Max and NOW TV?

By Emily Garbutt
 3 days ago

Westworld season 4's final episode is looming – there are only two installments left of the hit sci-fi show's latest season. Set seven years after the events of season 3, a '30s mobster-themed amusement park has now opened its doors to the public. Oh, and Evan Rachel Wood is back, too. She's joined by other series favorites, including Tessa Thompson, Thandiwe Newton, and Jeffrey Wright, as well as newcomers like James Marsden and Ariana DeBose.

With the season finale just around the corner, we're sure you don't want to miss a single second of Westworld season 4 episode 7, which is where our handy release schedule comes in. And, if you don't have HBO Max yet, you can use our useful sign-on widget below to make an account.

When is Westworld season 4 episode 7 airing on HBO Max and NOW TV?

Westworld season 4 episode 7 release date is August 7 on HBO and HBO Max and August 8 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV . You'll need to have either an HBO or HBO Max account if you're tuning in from the US, while UK viewers will need to be Sky customers or be a NOW TV subscriber.

The episode will release on Monday at 9pm EST on HBO Max – the same time it airs on HBO – and 2am BST on Tuesday on NOW TV, before airing on Sky Atlantic at 9pm BST later that day. That's one very late night/early morning if you're in the UK and desperate to catch it the moment the new episode drops.

How many episodes of Westworld season 4 are there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47T2Sg_0gNCKrpL00

(Image credit: HBO)

Westworld season 4 consists of eight episodes. The first was released on June 26 in the US and June 27 in the UK, with the rest following weekly. The finale is due to air on August 14 in the US and August 15 in the UK. Here's what that looks like as a handy schedule:

  • Westworld season 4 episode 1 – June 26/June 27 – available now!
  • Westworld season 4 episode 2 – July 3/July 4 – available now!
  • Westworld season 4 episode 3 – July 10/July 11 – available now!
  • Westworld season 4 episode 4 – July 17/July 18 – available now!
  • Westworld season 4 episode 5 – July 24/July 25 – available now!
  • Westworld season 4 episode 6 – July 31/August 1 – available now!
  • Westworld season 4 episode 7 – August 7/August 8
  • Westworld season 4 episode 8 – August 14/August 15

