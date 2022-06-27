ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles Trooper placed on leave following off-duty DWI arrest

By kylelpj
lincolnparishjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Louisiana State Police Troop D was contacted by the Atlanta Police Department in reference to the arrest of an off-duty Louisiana State Trooper. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department indicated that 34-year-old Aubin Young of...

lincolnparishjournal.com

