ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police report a burglary at the K &H Redemption Center. Officers found signs of forced entry when they arrived around 9:30 last night, but the suspect had already left. Police say the thief stole an unknown amount of cash from the register, which was forced open. A masked man was seen leaving the business, prompting the call to 911. No other physical description is available.

ITHACA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO