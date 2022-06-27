ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lyon Wins District 7 Race

By ANDRÉ COLEMAN, MANAGING EDITOR
Cover picture for the articleDistrict 7 City Council Candidate Jason Layon declared victory in the race after the latest election update. With less than 8,000 votes left to be counted across LA County, Lyon leads Ciran Hadjian and Allen Shay with 51.55% of the vote. The estimated number of outstanding ballots to be...

IN THIS ARTICLE
