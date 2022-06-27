Lyon Wins District 7 Race

Today, the California Legislature passed AB 178 that included local victories sought by Assemblymember Chris Holden. The legislation, known as a budget trailer bill, supplements the 2021-2022 State Budget agreement announced earlier in June. Next, Assemblymember Holden’s bill AB 2617 will enable more local education agencies to establish dual enrollment opportunities for students, couple those opportunities with student support services and outreach campaigns to ensure the continued success of dual enrollment programs. Additionally, this bill will require that dual enrollment outcomes are studied for program improvements. AB 2617 has also been adopted in the budget trailer bill to include $200 million for students across California to start their careers and higher education journeys with intention.

PASADENA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO