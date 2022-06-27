ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena Water and Power Offers Rebates to Residents

pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena Water and Power is offering a variety of home energy rebates for residential electric customers to help offset the upfront costs of energy efficient appliances and electrification measures. Jeffrey Kightlinger, PWP Interim General Manager, said...

www.pasadenanow.com

pasadenanow.com

Miguel Márquez Will Be Pasadena’s Next City Manager

[Updated] The Pasadena City Council on Friday morning announced the selection of former Justice Miguel Márquez to serve as the City’s next city manager. Márquez will be formally introduced to the community during the City Council meeting on Monday, July 11. Márquez currently serves as the Chief...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Assemblymember Chris Holden Scores Local Victories in Latest Budget Update

Today, the California Legislature passed AB 178 that included local victories sought by Assemblymember Chris Holden. The legislation, known as a budget trailer bill, supplements the 2021-2022 State Budget agreement announced earlier in June. Next, Assemblymember Holden’s bill AB 2617 will enable more local education agencies to establish dual enrollment opportunities for students, couple those opportunities with student support services and outreach campaigns to ensure the continued success of dual enrollment programs. Additionally, this bill will require that dual enrollment outcomes are studied for program improvements. AB 2617 has also been adopted in the budget trailer bill to include $200 million for students across California to start their careers and higher education journeys with intention.
PASADENA, CA
avdailynews.com

High Desert Corridor (HDC) update

Lake Los Angeles – The conversations, public meetings and planning results were first introduced to residents of Lake Los Angeles on July 13, 2013. The meeting was held in the multi-purpose room of Lake Los Angeles School, ‘We’re studying connections’. About 75 residents attended to express their views and ask questions of presenters.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Power outage knocks out electricity to southern Redondo Beach including pier

A "significant" power outage Thursday knocked out electricity to much of southern Redondo Beach, including the Redondo Beach Pier.According to Southern California Edison, crews responded to the area at 3:20 p.m. due to a power outage near the pier.The outage affected 5,100 customers along Harbor Drive, Catalina Avenue, Pacific Coast Highway and Portofino Way. Crews were able to restore power to most customers and as of 5 p.m., only 31 customers remained without power.SoCal Edison said the cause of the outage was due to equipment failure and that power was expected to be restored for the remaining customers by 11:30 p.m.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close

Retail and restaurants businesses at Cross Creek Road were forced to close their doors due to a power outage. The outage also impacted traffic signals from Topanga Canyon to Malibu Canyon. According to the Dispatch Station, the outage occurred around 2:00 p.m. there is no estimated time of restoration. The Whole Foods at Civic Center […] The post Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Oxnard’s housing crunch looks a little different from rest of CA

La Colonia, a neighborhood in Oxnard, consists of single-family homes with gardens and chihuahuas barking behind fences as pedestrians pass by. Cars are parked everywhere in this historically working-class neighborhood. And like much of the U.S., Oxnard is experiencing a lack of housing. The cost of living has risen in...
OXNARD, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $16,500,000 Stunning Home in The Highly Coveted Hills of Bel Air has An Automotive Inspired Intelligible Shell

The Home in Bel Air is an unique residence in the highly coveted hills of Bel Air has an automotive inspired intelligible shell and was CNC milled from digital design now available for sale. This home located at 1254 Roberto Ln, Los Angeles, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kirby Gillon (Phone: 310-729-9977) & Bryce Lowe (Phone: 424-303-1751) at Compass for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bel Air.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

60 Years of Fighting: “Today, the 710 Stub was Returned to Its Right Owners – the People of Pasadena.”

The California Transportation Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve Caltrans’ relinquishment to the City of Pasadena the state’s right, title, and interest to the 50-acre northern stub of the failed SR-710 extension. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said the vote represented the city’s “Independence Day” from the decades-old...
PASADENA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

OxyContin heiress sells in Los Feliz | Home prices expected to drop | Mega development approved

A round up of the latest Eastside real estate news. A growing number of experts expect home prices to decline, Los Angeles Times. But few analysts experts predict a steep drop. Triggering this, of course, is the rise in mortgage rates, which have gone from historic lows to nearly 6% in recent months, the Times said. This has weakened demand, which has led some home sellers to drop prices. Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Assn. of Realtors, said he expects a mild recession in 2023, causing the statewide median home price to fall 7.1% compared with this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

$2.5 Million Grant Funding for Violence Prevention Awarded to Pasadena

The City of Pasadena through the Pasadena Public Health Department will be receiving a little over $2.5 million grant funding from the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program. While several other cities in California receiving the grant money have already outlined specific uses of the funds, Pasadena is yet...
PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

Here are the LA County Cities Where Fireworks are Allowed This 4th of July

4th of July weekend is here! And if you are you friends wanted to set off your own fireworks in your backyard, you first have to make sure it is legal where you are. According to Patch, certain cities permit "safe and sane" fireworks. That means anything that explodes into the air, contains arsenic sulfide, chlorates, or magnesium, and is larger than 10 inches is now allowed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Culver Hotel Goes to Proper Hospitality

The struggles of the hospitality industry during the pandemic have been the cause of many shifts and closures. Today, the Culver Hotel has announced that they will be “joining Proper Hospitality’s family of Collective Hotels.”. According to a social media post commenting on this new partnership, “Proper will...
CULVER CITY, CA

Community Policy