Sedalia, MO

Funeral Announcements for June 27, 2022

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A memorial service for Thomas Leroy Watt, 54, of La Monte, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at La Monte Baptist Church. Burial of ashes will be held following the memorial service at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston....

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Arrangements for June 24, 2022

A memorial service for Thomas Leroy Watt, 54, of La Monte, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at La Monte Baptist Church. Burial of ashes will be held following the memorial service at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.
LA MONTE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 29, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of Liberty Park Boulevard and Dundee Avenue. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who stated he had a cash and bank card stolen while he was at the Heckart Community Center. The caller had located a suspect, and was attempting to locate his bank card. The juvenile suspect was returned to his parent's house. Juvenile referrals have been completed and forwarded to the juvenile office.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR SEDALIA MAN IN SALINE COUNTY

A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to go to trial again. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than three decades in state prison on September 11, 2017.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Details Of Sunday Evening Ray County Fatal Accident Released

The Highway Patrol has released details about a Sunday evening accident that took the life of a Rayville man. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 6:15 P.M. Sunday 62-year-old Rayville resident Earl D. Griffith was driving a 2003 John Deere northbound on Highway 13 at Route J in Henrietta. That’s when a 2001 Dodge Ram being driven by 33-year-old Mayview resident Ayron W. Nelson struck the hay baler that was being towed by the tractor.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Investigate Thefts at Heckart Center

On Saturday, Sedalia Police took a theft report from Nathan Powers, who reported that his locked locker was entered on Thursday, and someone stole $60 and three credit cards from his wallet at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 W. 3rd. The credit cards were used to make purchases at the Center and online. There are no suspects.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN DUE IN COURT REGARDING DRUG CHARGES

Charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, a 36-year-old Sedalia woman has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA KEEPS SPRINGFORK LAKE CLOSED TO PUBLIC

After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Monday, June 27, it was determined that the lake in Sedalia will remain closed to the public through at least July 8, 2022. The City says it plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

Trauma surgeon 'extremely proud' of EMS response to Chariton County train derailment

CHARITON COUNTY − An MU Health Care trauma surgeon says he was "extremely proud" of the EMS response to Monday afternoon's trail derailment in Chariton County. "I am extremely proud this evening to be a part of the central Missouri EMS region," Dr. Jeffery Coughenour said. "I think there's a lot of folks out there who did really really great work today and should be commended for it."
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two Pleasant Hill residents seriously injured

Two Pleasant Hill residents were seriously injured today after being involved in a motorcycle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Charles Ferguson, 49, and Christina Ferguson, 47, were traveling southbound on Missouri Highway 7 when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting both occupants.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Fireworks and Fun This 4th in Warrensburg

There will be fireworks, food, fun, and music this 4th of July in Warrensburg thanks to a local church and the American Legion. The Freedom Spectacular as it's being billed will be held at Grover Park Baptist Church between the hospital and the Warrensburg Community Center at 409 N. Mitchell Street. The event is being sponsored by the Baptist Church and American Legion Post 131.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kttn.com

Update: Man ejected from tractor in Sunday evening crash dies in hospital

The Highway Patrol has released updated information about a tractor accident in Ray County Sunday evening, June 26th. The driver of a tractor, 62-year-old Earl Griffith of Rayville was pronounced dead at Research Medical Center of Kansas City later that night. It was originally reported he received serious injuries and was taken to the Ray County Memorial Hospital of Richmond.
RAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

New statue put up at church in Columbia meant to spark discussions about homelessness

Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia unveils a statue that’s meant to spark discussions about homelessness in the community. The seven-foot-long bronze sculpture is of a man on bench, his face and body nearly completely covered. But viewers can catch a glimpse of a bearded face and crucifixion wounds on the feet that reveal the figure is Jesus. The same sculpture has been unveiled in cities around the world.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

S-C’s Glaster Makes Top 10 at HOSA Nationals

Smith-Cotton High School’s Jeffthan Glaster earned Top 10 honors in the National Geographic Family Medicine Career testing event at the HOSA International Leadership Conference held June 22-25 in Nashville, Tenn. Glaster, an incoming sophomore, also represented Missouri HOSA as a competitor in the Medical Assisting competitive event. HOSA Future...
NASHVILLE, TN
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Firefighters Memorial Ride Is This Saturday

Jeremy Pepin, vice president Sedalia Firefighters Local 103, reminded Council members Monday night of the 13th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride, scheduled for this Saturday at Liberty Park. The ride raises money for local scholarships and also maintains the Firefighters Memorial, located at the park. A ceremony is slated for 10:30...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR ALLEGED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

A Warrensburg man is facing a felony charge after authorities were summoned to the report of a confidential victim with severe injuries on June 23. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities arrived and observed the victim to have a deep laceration to their upper left arm that was still bleeding heavily. Officers also noticed bruising on the victim’s neck. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Double Fatality Accident In Henry County

A one-vehicle accident killed two Windsor residents Friday night in Calhoun. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet, driven by 38-year-old Christopher S. McCartney of Windsor, was at 200 West Main in Calhoun, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, struck an embankment, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Habitat For Humanity Partners With WILS

Habitat for Humanity partnered with their regional Missouri Center for Independent Living, WILS, to construct a ramp at a local couple’s home. Jim Brown, age 84, and Carroll Brown, age 81, have lived in Marshall since 1969 and like the town and community very much. However, in the last 5 years Carroll has had several health issues that necessitated many trips to the doctor and hospital. She is mostly bed bound which made the steps in and out of their home a serious challenge. Even the ambulance crews had trouble getting a gurney up & down the stairs. Jim says that the ramp is a “Godsend” because he can get Carroll into the car much easier. He told WILS and Habitat for Humanity how grateful he and Carroll both were for constructing the ramp.
MARSHALL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
