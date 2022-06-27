Francine Kay Kauffman

The Bellefontaine Police Department showed their appreciation for the downtown businesses Wednesday afternoon with their Downtown Business Appreciation Cookout. Chief Brandon Standley and his staff were serving up hamburgers, hot dogs, and brats for free to anyone who stopped by right next to the fountain by the courthouse. This is...
A Bellefontaine woman set her husband on fire following a domestic dispute Monday night around 11:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office went out to Kamp A-Lott, located at 1888 County Road 25 South, in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, authorities spoke with Danielle Rollins, 34,...
The Village of West Liberty will be holding a “Put a Lid On It” event to encourage bicycle safety for kids at Sherman Ricketts park and trailhead from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The public is invited to bring children to the event. Since last year, West Liberty...
A 7-year-old Lakeview boy was bitten by his neighbor's dog Sunday evening around 6:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports the boy was riding his bicycle in the 10,000 block of State Street in Lakeview when he was bitten in the leg. The boy's grandmother told deputies he was riding...
An erratic driver complaint led to an arrest Thursday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Garfield Avenue after a caller said a gray Hyundai was reportedly all over the roadway, swerving in traffic, had stopped on the road, and then took off at a high rate of speed. The car was heading towards Bellefontaine on County Road 130.
A bicyclist was seriously injured following a bicycle-car crash at the intersection of Pratt Street and West Sandusky Avenue Friday evening around 6 o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that John Prather, 61, was riding his bike on Pratt Street and failed to yield at the stop sign before turning onto Sandusky. He was struck by Todd Morris, 57, of Bellefontaine.
An unidentified driver was seriously injured following a high-speed pursuit and crash on Route 68 Monday evening just north of Bellefontaine. Deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle when the driver fled south on 68. The pursuit began a mile...
Bellefontaine finished their season 10-4. Pictured in the front row - Aaralynn Chapman, Holland Hower, Cameo Greene, Jayde Reilley, Lexi McKirahan, and Coach Bryn Daring-Stewart. Back row - Coach April Blosser, Layla Hoyt, Coach Nic Crabtree, Bella Samson, Rylee Crabtree, Joy Fogan, Allison Myers, Paxton Stewart, and Coach Erik Wical.
Two drunk drivers caused separate accidents over the weekend. First, the Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle injury crash in the 2700 block of North County Road 9, in Bellefontaine, Saturday night around 10 o'clock. Upon arrival, deputies met with the driver, Brian Hunt, 43, of Bellefontaine. He...
The Logan County Engineer's Office has recently announced that Township Road 115 in Bokescreek Township will be closed for a bridge replacement project. Township Road 115 will be closed between County Road 40 and State Route 273 (in Hardin County) as crews from the Logan County Bridge Department will be replacing the bridge on 115.
An Urbana woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Tuesday night at 10:30. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle partially blocking the drive-thru lanes of Taco Bell. A male informed officers the vehicle had run out of fuel and he had just returned to give the operator gas. Authorities ran...
A Bellefontaine man and woman were arrested in the city on drug charges over the weekend. The Bellefontaine Police Department and the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force picked up Savannea Daniels and Justin Durflinger on Saturday after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. Daniels and Durflinger were trafficking large quantities...
The Bellefontaine City Council met Tuesday evening and faced a light agenda. Mayor Ben Stahler informed council his office issued a press release informing citizens of Bellefontaine and the 10 participating communities of a new natural gas aggregation deal with Constellation NewEnergy. While the contract does not take effect until October of this year, residents who sign-up for the agreement will be locked into the rate of $0.75 per CCF for 24 months.
The Quincy Tribe defeated Ridgemont Tuesday evening 11-2 to claim the Logan County Softball 12U title. Quincy finished the season 13-0-1. (Pictured above: front row - Emilee Robinson. Middle row - Kenzie Stotler, Adalyn Calaway, Evelyn Osborne, Molly Carman, Kenna Johnson, Keira Manahan, Chloe Purtee, Kara Klingler, Madi Schindewolf, and Morgan Klingelhofer. Back row - Coaches Matt Stotler and Justin Pope.)
The stifling heat that has been making life miserable gave way to a lovely cool evening at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday. The VORES compact series headlined the night's action, as they competed in the fifth running of the Bowl Classic presented by Servpro. A full field of 28 cars took the green flag to start the 50-lap event.
Comments / 0