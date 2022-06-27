Francine Kay Kauffman

An erratic driver complaint led to an arrest Thursday night in Bellefontaine. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to Garfield Avenue after a caller said a gray Hyundai was reportedly all over the roadway, swerving in traffic, had stopped on the road, and then took off at a high rate of speed. The car was heading towards Bellefontaine on County Road 130.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO