Cornell students share mixed feelings about Supreme Court abortion ruling

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights. The Supreme Court released a new set of case opinions on Tuesday but did not include a decision that could impact access to safe abortions. The next set of opinions will be published on 23 June.As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO