To conclude Wednesday’s games six teams split their series to improve their record. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the St.Cloud Rox now have a three game win streak as they take both games of their series. The Battle Creek Battle Jacks and the Rockford Rivets both have a record of 15-15 as they battle for the second place spot in the Great Lakes East.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO