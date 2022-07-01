Tropics Settling Back Down as Bonnie Forms in the Caribbean

Tropical activity across the Atlantic Basin is starting to settle down and the National Hurricane Center is no longer worried about any type of development in the Gulf of Mexico. There are two disturbances in the Caribbean Sea.

Closest to Acadiana, an area of storminess is working its way into Texas this morning. Scattered tropical rains will be likely in Acadiana today and tomorrow because of the disturbance. The NHC no longer has a chance of formation on this system.







Further out in the southern Caribbean Sea, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has finally become Tropical Storm Bonnie. This disturbance will continue a due westward into Central America and will not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico in its lifespan. Another way behind Bonnie is a very slim chance of development as it moves over the Lesser Antilles.

Make sure to download the KLFY Storm Team Weather App for our local weather needs.

Search

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.