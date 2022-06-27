ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Dell Technologies APJ Power Chat on Telecoms 2022: #5G, Cloud and Open RAN

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe telecom industry is witnessing rapid advancements driven by the introduction of 5G and a growing open ecosystem. With the changing landscape, communication service providers (CSPs) are looking...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Energy Use using Ericsson 5G Solutions

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has begun upgrading their installed Ericsson base of mid-band Massive MIMO from AIR 6488 to AIR 6419 and from AIR 3239 to AIR 3219 as part of their network modernization. Powered by Ericsson Silicon, the latest generation Massive MIMO radios, with 32 or 64 transmit/receive branches, have...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Tech jobs: These are the 10 most in-demand developer, cybersecurity and cloud roles

Despite fears of a looming recession and hiring freezes at a number of major tech companies, demand for tech-based roles continues to run high. Most companies have been forced to increase their reliance on – and investment in – technology over the past two and a half years. That's left them with a number of gaps in the workforce to fill, whether in IT security, software development, IT support or data analysis.
JOBS
thefastmode.com

Tele2, AWS Partner to Enhance Cloud Services & Cloud Management Portfolio

Tele2 this week announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance the cloud services and cloud management portfolio that Tele 2 offers its customers to enable fast and flexible access to the cloud. Tele2 will leverage AWS cloud capabilities to support growing customer needs in the public sector...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Telecoms#Apj#Asia Pacific Japan
thefastmode.com

Liquid Cloud Selects Telesmart.io to Monetise CXaaS Across Africa

Telesmart.io, an expert in global number and messaging services, has been selected by Liquid Cloud, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology service provider, as its chosen number inventory management solution provider. Liquid Cloud will leverage Telesmart.io’s platform to remove the complexity of storing number inventory and accelerate how...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Google AI engineer who believes chatbot has become sentient says it's hired a lawyer

WTF?! Remember the story of Google engineer Blake Lemoine who was suspended from the company earlier this month after publishing transcripts of conversations between himself and Google's LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications), a chatbot development system he claims has become sentient? The case has taken an even stranger turn: Lemoine claims LaMDA has hired an attorney.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Dell
thefastmode.com

Iskratel Trials its Next-Gen Combo PON OLT with Telekom Slovenije

The route to critically upgrading fibre-optic networks towards next-generation PON broadband has been made easier with the successful trial of the Iskratel Lumia C16 for Telekom Slovenije, the national telecommunications operator in Slovenia. Iskratel also announced that its compact Combo PON (XGS-PON and GPON) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) has been...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Ericsson's €6bn Vonage deal delayed by US probe

Ericsson’s proposed €6.2 billion acquisition (opens in new tab) of cloud-based communication specialist Vonage has been delayed by an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The Swedish telecoms equipment giant had hoped to complete the deal by the first half of 2022, but...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Cisco Unveils Advancements to its Routed Optical Networking Solution

Cisco announced advancements to its Routed Optical Networking solution, delivering on its commitment to redefine the economics of the internet and help communication service providers close the digital divide by connecting more people, places, and things. Cisco unveiled its technology strategy for the Internet for the Future in December 2019,...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Casa Systems, Alepo Team Up to Deliver 5G SA & 5G NSA Solutions

5G core software expert Alepo and Casa Systems announced a strategic partnership that will simplify the deployment of 5G networks and reduce time-to-market and resource requirements for service providers and enterprise customers. Casa’s cloud-native 5G Core, combined with the Alepo’s subscriber data management (SDM) and converged policy control (PCF, PCRF),...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

HPE GreenLake Adds Red Hat to Expanding Ecosystem

At HPE Discover 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced its long-time partner, Red Hat, is joining the HPE GreenLake ecosystem. The companies will work together to combine new service offerings with Red Hat’s pioneering open source technologies, such as Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, all deployed on the HPE GreenLake platform.The powerful combination of the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform with Red Hat’s industry leading enterprise open source technologies will help address IT organizations’ need for agile technology solutions that can accelerate business outcomes and help fuel their digital transformations.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Qualcomm Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Front-End Modules

Qualcomm Technologies announced new RFFE modules targeted for best-in-class Wi-Fi and Bluetooth experiences. The expanded portfolio is designed for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, and the next-generation standard, Wi-Fi 7. The modules are designed for a wide array of device segments beyond smartphones – including automotive, XR, PCs, wearables, mobile broadband, IoT, and more.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

A1 Telekom Austria Group Launches VMware SD-WAN in All of its Operating Companies

A1 Group, one of Central and Eastern Europe’s leading telecommunication and IT infrastructure providers and an SD-WAN pioneer, announced that it will offer new services via VMware SD-WAN in all of its operating companies. The end-to-end managed service not only covers network hardware, but also the implementation and management...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Athonet Forms 5G Consortium to Promote Deployment Private Mobile Network

Athonet, a global leader inprivate network technology, announced the 5G Consortium which brings together a vendor ecosystem of companies and organizations to promote the deployment of private mobile networks. The goal of the 5G Consortium is to mutually promote an ecosystem of products and services that support LTE, 5G and...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Tele2 Estonia Deploys ADVA ALM Fiber Monitoring Solution

ADVA announced that Tele2 Estonia has deployed the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution for real-time assurance across its national network. The compact, plug-and-play device boosts operational efficiency and service availability. This helps Tele2 Estonia to improve customer experience and offer enhanced SLAs. Managed by the Ensemble Controller network management system with Ensemble Fiber Director, the solution gives Tele2 Estonia’s field forces full control over their optical infrastructure. With its simple graphical overlay, the ADVA ALM precisely pinpoints the location of fiber impairments, enabling proactive maintenance, reducing repair times and preventing network outages.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

IBM is about to launch its first ever cloud-based mainframe

IBM has confirmed the launch date for its new mainframe-as-a-service offering, several months after the project was first announced. In a press release, Big Blue confirmed that mainframes running its proprietary z/OS will be available via the cloud from June 30, 2022. The caveat is that the service will initially...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Comcast’s MachineQ Releases LoRaWAN-certified Multi-sensor Device

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, announced the release of its LoRaWAN®-certified MQflex multi-sensor device. The enterprise-grade MQflex will be featured, among other LoRaWAN-certified devices, at the LoRaWAN® World Expo, hosted by the LoRa Alliance® in Paris, France, from July 6-7. According to the LoRa Alliance, LoRaWAN has the greatest number of certified LPWAN (low-power wide-area network) sensors on the market—with a 34% increase in 2021—and several of these devices will be showcased at the expo to celebrate the achievement.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy