Dell Technologies APJ Power Chat on Telecoms 2022: #5G, Cloud and Open RAN

At HPE Discover 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced its long-time partner, Red Hat, is joining the HPE GreenLake ecosystem. The companies will work together to combine new service offerings with Red Hat’s pioneering open source technologies, such as Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, all deployed on the HPE GreenLake platform.The powerful combination of the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform with Red Hat’s industry leading enterprise open source technologies will help address IT organizations’ need for agile technology solutions that can accelerate business outcomes and help fuel their digital transformations.
