Looking To Save Money In Montana? Here’s One Way To Do It.

Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO