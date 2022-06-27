ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
200 Celebrate Pasadena Businesses at Annual Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Gala

By COURTESY OF PAUL LITTLE
 4 days ago

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce installed its incoming Board Chair along with three other new Board Members on Friday, June 24 before an audience of about 200 at the Langham Huntington Hotel. Raphael Henderson of Wells Fargo Bank was sworn in as Chair of the Board, and Mike Antenesse...

Miguel Márquez Will Be Pasadena’s Next City Manager

[Updated] The Pasadena City Council on Friday morning announced the selection of former Justice Miguel Márquez to serve as the City’s next city manager. Márquez will be formally introduced to the community during the City Council meeting on Monday, July 11. Márquez currently serves as the Chief...
PASADENA, CA
All The Best Things To Do in Pasadena This Fourth of July Weekend

EVENTS ON FRIDAY, JULY 1, 2022 — Friday, July 01, 2022. Social Media Impersonation and AI: How to Protect Yourself click for more information ». Friday Morning Coffee Meetup will be meeting IN-PERSON as well as on ZOOM) back in Old Pasadena at FoundrSpace. You will recognize the address and place (FoundrSpace is in the Cross Campus location where the group has met pre-pandemic weekly for years). 8 AM Open for informal networking & compliment…
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena, CA
Local Officials, Preservationist React to Historic 710 Stub Vote

Just one day after Pasadena reclaimed the 710 stub, locals continued to react to the news. Caltrans voted unanimously to approve relinquishment of the 710 stub back to Pasadena on Wednesday. The vote by the California Transportation Commission will return approximately 50 acres of property to the City of Pasadena...
PASADENA, CA
Futures Academy Pasadena’s Homeschool Enhancement

Futures Academy Pasadena (FAP) can provide the perfect complement to homeschool course work through its courses-by-credit offerings. All courses are taught by our expert teachers in a one-to-one class setting, and are available both on campus and online. Choose from numerous advanced placement (AP) courses, UC, CSU and NCAA approved courses.
PASADENA, CA
$2.5 Million Grant Funding for Violence Prevention Awarded to Pasadena

The City of Pasadena through the Pasadena Public Health Department will be receiving a little over $2.5 million grant funding from the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program. While several other cities in California receiving the grant money have already outlined specific uses of the funds, Pasadena is yet...
PASADENA, CA
Assemblymember Chris Holden Scores Local Victories in Latest Budget Update

Today, the California Legislature passed AB 178 that included local victories sought by Assemblymember Chris Holden. The legislation, known as a budget trailer bill, supplements the 2021-2022 State Budget agreement announced earlier in June. Next, Assemblymember Holden’s bill AB 2617 will enable more local education agencies to establish dual enrollment opportunities for students, couple those opportunities with student support services and outreach campaigns to ensure the continued success of dual enrollment programs. Additionally, this bill will require that dual enrollment outcomes are studied for program improvements. AB 2617 has also been adopted in the budget trailer bill to include $200 million for students across California to start their careers and higher education journeys with intention.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Unified Names New Administrators

In an email to the Pasadena Unified community on Tuesday, the school district announced key changes in its administration staffing. PUSD said that Dr. Jovan Jacobs will now administer all programs and services for children with disabilities, David Ibarra will support English Learners through the Language Assessment and Development Department and coordinate districtwide Athletics and International Baccalaureate programs, Amy McGinnis is the new Principal of Blair Middle and High School, and Hilda Ramirez Horvath has been promoted to Public Information Officer.
PASADENA, CA
Planning Commission Recommends Adoption of 2021-2029 Housing Element Update

The Planning Commission on Wednesday moved to recommend to the City Council the adoption of the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update as proposed. The Element establishes policies and programs intended to address the housing needs of current and future Pasadena residents. The commission voted unanimously to approve the Housing Element Update...
PASADENA, CA
Free Breakfast and Lunch for All PUSD Students in 2022-2023 School Year

Pasadena Unified School District is participating in a Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for the school year 2022-2023. This program is known as the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). All students enrolled at the District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge. Household applications for free and...
PASADENA, CA
The Holy Family School Garden

The Holy Family School (HFS) garden is full of little surprises! A few of its Camp Knights pointed out a BEAUTIFUL Praying Mantis chilling out on a GORGEOUS Sunflower! Seeing a giant yellow sunflower can’t help but make us smile and will brighten even the dreariest day. All are Welcome!
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Pasadena-based Charles Huang Foundation Makes Record $7.5 Million Donation to Methodist Hospital in Arcadia

Chinese American entrepreneur Dr. Charles Huang, founder of Pasadena-based Charles Huang Foundation, has donated $7.5 million to Methodist Hospital of Southern California (MHSC) in Arcadia. A Methodist Hospital statement said this is the largest-ever single gift in the hospital’s 119-year history. It is also the second donation the Charles...
PASADENA, CA
Caltrans Relinquishes 710 Stub to Pasadena

After decades, Caltrans voted unanimously to approve relinquishment of the 710 stub back to Pasadena on Wednesday. The vote came after decades of uncertainty regarding the future of the 710 extension, and marked a historic moment in the City’s long-sought goal of re-envisioning and rebuilding what was once an integral and vibrant part of Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
Flintridge Preparatory School’s Outdoor Education and Retreats

Prep’s outdoor education program provides stimulating and challenging experiences outside the classroom. The Director of Outdoor Education and faculty lead class trips, with a goal of strengthening class unity through team-building activities, individual reflection, and sharing of talents and skills. Lifelong friendships often are formed on these trips. Retreats...
EDUCATION
Extra-Curricular Activities at St. Philip the Apostle School

From Top clockwise: Speech and Debate Club, Drama Club, Lego Robotics, Music Lesson. The philosophy of St. Philip the Apostle School (SPAS) calls for everyone to focus on educating the whole person. SPAS believe this means providing both a rigorous and comprehensive academic program and a well rounded extra – curricular program.
PASADENA, CA
A World of Choices a Click Away

The two-year Covid-19 pandemic (remember that?) turned the restaurant industry upside down and sideways. Dining establishments around the world were forced to come up with new and different ways to serve their customers, without having them gather inside. Streets and thoroughfares became restaurant seating areas, and parking lots became dining...
