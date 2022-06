One great example of the New Hampshire Advantage that Republicans worked tirelessly for this past legislative session was centered around the Meals & Rooms tax. We were able to lower the tax rate on M&R from 9% to 8.5%. To help our local businesses that are on the front lines of the service industry that is the economic driver of our state. This relief was a great help to keep costs lower so our business could not just remain competitive, but in these troubling times, remain open for business.

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO