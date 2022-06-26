ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Donna Dunbar-Boria, 59

By editor
 3 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Donna R. Dunbar-Boria of Framingham passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 22, 2022. Survived by her long term partner...

Robert F. Galvin Jr., 63, Transportation Manager

FRAMINGHAM – Robert F. Galvin Jr., 63, of Framingham, formerly of Ashland, MA died on Tuesday June 21, 2022 in the arms of his beloved life partner. Bob loved his children, grandchildren and family, his dogs and going fishing in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. He was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed listening to music, and buying everything for his grandchildren.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
GoFundMe Created To Help Framingham Family After Ortiz-Pomales, 20, Killed in Crash

FRAMINGHAM – On Sunday, Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, died in a crash in Webster. Yesterday, his sister Jessica created a GoFundMe to help the family. "Anyone that knew Carlos knew he was a loving, smart, kind, always had a hand to lend out and the most amazing uncle, brother, son, grandson and friend that anyone can ask for," she wrote. "I'm raising these funds for funeral expenses and to help my mom out in her time of grief."
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
Natick, MA
Obituaries
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
Mary Margaret (Mullen) O'Connor, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Margaret (Mullen) O'Connor, 90, of Framingham, passed peacefully at home on June 17, 2022. Born in Milford, the daughter of Marion (Lahey) and James Mullen, "Mae" led a life of light and laughter. A 1949 graduate of St. Mary's High School (Milford), she...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Lake Cochituate in Natick Closed Thursday

NATICK – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will extend the closure of Cochituate State Park in the Town of Natick until Thursday, June 30, 2022, to accommodate invasive aquatic species control work. Alternative local state parks include Callahan State Park in the City of Framingham and...
NATICK, MA
Framingham Police: Van Window Smashed

FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a breaking & entering of a van that happened over the weekend. The incident was reported to police on Monday afternoon, June 27. The work van was parked on Park Street over the weekend. An employee found the van with the "right rear window"...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Shabbats on the Beach & Open Houses

SUDBURY – Congregation B'nai Torah of Sudbury warmly invites the community to Shabbat on the Beach services and open houses at the Wayland Town Beach at 25 Parkland Drive, Wayland. Prospective members are welcome to join us 30 minutes prior to each beach service to learn more about...
SUDBURY, MA
UPDATED: Train Strikes & Kills Man in Natick

NATICK – A man was struck & killed Wednesday evening, June 29, by an MBTA commuter rail train in Natick. A man was trespassing on the right of way on the Framingham/Worcester Line when he was struck by an outbound commuter rail train around 5 p.m. near 113 West Central Street.
NATICK, MA
Arthur C. Herweck Jr., 94, U.S. Marine

FRAMINGHAM _ Arthur C. Herweck Jr., 94, Boston, and Hudson Florida passed assed peacefully in Boston on June 16, 2022. Arthur was born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, and then grew up in Boston were he graduated from high school. He served in the USMC in 1945-1951 WW II and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Thira Suriyamongkol, 76

ASHLAND – Thira Suriyamongkol passed away June 9, 2022 while visiting Bangkok, Thailand. Born December 26 1945, in Thailand, Thira is survived by his wife, Martha, and their children Terry, Cara and Paul. Thira came to the United States in 1968 to attend Boston College, where he met Martha.
ASHLAND, MA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Stapleton Vice Principal Headed to McCarthy Elementary

FRAMINGHAM – Stapleton Elementary Vice Principal Lisa DiDonato will become the new vice principal at McCarthy Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. DiDonato became the vice principal at Stapleton Elementary in the 2020-21 school year. McCarthy Vice Principal Jean Nolan will retire as of June 30, 2022. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

