Donna Dunbar-Boria, 59

FRAMINGHAM – On Sunday, Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, died in a crash in Webster. Yesterday, his sister Jessica created a GoFundMe to help the family. “Anyone that knew Carlos knew he was a loving, smart, kind, always had a hand to lend out and the most amazing uncle, brother, son, grandson and friend that anyone can ask for,” she wrote. “I’m raising these funds for funeral expenses and to help my mom out in her time of grief.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO