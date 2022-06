Arkansas Baseball’s strong end to the 2022 season caught the attention of one national poll. D1Baseball.com released their end-of-season poll on Monday, where they placed the Razorbacks No. 4 behind Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and National Champion Ole Miss. Arkansas ends the season by making a 19-spot climb from the No. 23 spot in the rankings when the poll was last conducted on May 31. Arkansas ended the month of May by dropping six of their final eight games of the month, which included losing two games in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks found a spark once the calendar turned to June, and played...

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO