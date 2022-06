The 2023 Ford F-150 is likely only months away from being fully revealed, and while it may not bring any groundbreaking changes to the full-size pickup, it is a given that The Blue Oval is planning on introducing some new packages and models to supplement the current offerings throughout the lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, an all-new Rattler package is slated to fill out the XL range as a budget option for off-road enthusiasts. On the completely opposite end of the spectrum will lie the Ford Raptor R, a range-topping muscle truck destined to pack tons of power and robust desert running capability. Now, a new leak heavily indicates Ford is planning on introducing another package into the model range as well.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO