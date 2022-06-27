SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for July 2022

Tennessee’s SNAP, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) , provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during a set length of time called a certification period.

SNAP EBT cards are accepted at any SNAP-approved grocery store or retailer to buy eligible food. At checkout, swipe your EBT card through the card reader machine and enter your PIN. You can also use your EBT to shop and pay for groceries online. You can use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find a retailer that accepts SNAP in your area.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and situation.

SNAP recipients must also follow work requirements. Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job.

College students can also receive SNAP benefits, but they must be working an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in the work-study program, caring for young dependents or receiving Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Replacement SNAP benefits are also available through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more or loss of food.

Benefits are sent out to Tennessee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP deposit schedule for July :

SSN ends in Benefits available on 00-04 July 1st 05-09 July 2nd 10-14 July 3rd 15-19 July 4th 20-24 July 5th 25-29 July 6th 30-34 July 7th 35-39 July 8th 40-44 July 9th 45-49 July 10th 50-54 July 11th 55-59 July 12th 60-64 July 13th 65-69 July 14th 70-74 July 15th 75-79 July 16th 80-84 July 17th 85-89 July 18th 90-94 July 19th 95-99 July 20th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for July 2022