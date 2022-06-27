ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for July 2022

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mE3OB_0gNBb13y00

Tennessee’s SNAP, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) , provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during a set length of time called a certification period.

Discover: Where To Use SNAP Benefits This Summer
SNAP Guidance: What Is Pandemic EBT for Summer 2022 and Is My Child Eligible for Food Benefits?

SNAP EBT cards are accepted at any SNAP-approved grocery store or retailer to buy eligible food. At checkout, swipe your EBT card through the card reader machine and enter your PIN. You can also use your EBT to shop and pay for groceries online. You can use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find a retailer that accepts SNAP in your area.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and situation.

SNAP recipients must also follow work requirements. Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job.

College students can also receive SNAP benefits, but they must be working an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in the work-study program, caring for young dependents or receiving Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More
SNAP Companion Program: What Is SNAP E&T and How Does It Apply to Recipients?

Replacement SNAP benefits are also available through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more or loss of food.

Benefits are sent out to Tennessee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP deposit schedule for July :

SSN ends in Benefits available on
00-04 July 1st
05-09 July 2nd
10-14 July 3rd
15-19 July 4th
20-24 July 5th
25-29 July 6th
30-34 July 7th
35-39 July 8th
40-44 July 9th
45-49 July 10th
50-54 July 11th
55-59 July 12th
60-64 July 13th
65-69 July 14th
70-74 July 15th
75-79 July 16th
80-84 July 17th
85-89 July 18th
90-94 July 19th
95-99 July 20th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for July 2022

Comments / 25

timmy list
3d ago

yea I draw 20 dollars a month cause I worked all my life and raised my kids and now their trying to starve us old people and cause us to live on the streets which in Tennessee means we'll be thrown into jail and made a felony the system really works

Reply
20
Sandra Hickman
3d ago

where's work in dyersburg Tenn that's funny gas is so high ya can't get there Tennessee poorest state around

Reply(3)
4
Tom Marcum
3d ago

I loan money every month because people I know don't get enough to live on.. 250 dollars for 4 people with this inflation of double the prices. Tennessee is the lowest

Reply
2
Related
WATE

‘What we are supposed to do’ Jobs4TN outage hurting East Tennesseans who receive unemployment benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 12,000 Tennesseans rely on Jobs4TN to make claims or file for unemployment, but the service outage after a reported cyberattack has made it impossible for residents to receive their unemployment benefits. Dina Williams, a Greene County teacher, has tried to make ends meet since finding out about the outage on […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Food Stamp#Ebt
WJHL

Tennessee unemployment benefit payments affected by outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s online unemployment website, Jobs4TN.gov, continues to be offline due to technical issues and the outage is impacting the distribution of benefits. According to state officials, the company that operates the website, Geographic Solutions, notified the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development about a service interruption affecting its network Sunday […]
TENNESSEE STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Gov. Bill Lee Begins Tennessee National Guard COVID-19 Vax Purge

Neil W. McCabe, the national political editor of The Star News Network, reports from Washington about how states like Tennessee are dealing with Big Army’s June 30, 2022 deadline for National Guardsmen to be 100 percent compliant with President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s military COVID-19 vaccine mandate. https://youtu.be/VooFhlZ6YHg.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee abortion clinics adjust to heartbeat bill

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Abortion care clinics are re-adjusting their services after Tennessee’s heartbeat bill went into effect this week. In Tennessee, it is illegal to receive and perform an abortion on patients with detectible embryonic or fetal cardiac activity, which usually starts around six weeks after a person’s last menstrual period.
WTVC

Several new laws taking effect July 1 to impact Tennessee public schools

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Several new laws are set to take effect Friday, impacting public schools in Tennessee. Tennessee Republican lawmakers made a push this year to approve a variety of laws they say will better schools. One measure addresses staffing challenges, something Bristol, Tennessee Superintendent Dr. Annette Tudor...
TENNESSEE STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
164K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy