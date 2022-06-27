SNAP Schedule: Tennessee Food Stamp Program Benefits for July 2022
Tennessee’s SNAP, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) , provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during a set length of time called a certification period.
SNAP EBT cards are accepted at any SNAP-approved grocery store or retailer to buy eligible food. At checkout, swipe your EBT card through the card reader machine and enter your PIN. You can also use your EBT to shop and pay for groceries online. You can use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find a retailer that accepts SNAP in your area.
Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and situation.
SNAP recipients must also follow work requirements. Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job.
College students can also receive SNAP benefits, but they must be working an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in the work-study program, caring for young dependents or receiving Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
Replacement SNAP benefits are also available through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more or loss of food.
Benefits are sent out to Tennessee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP deposit schedule for July :
|SSN ends in
|Benefits available on
|00-04
|July 1st
|05-09
|July 2nd
|10-14
|July 3rd
|15-19
|July 4th
|20-24
|July 5th
|25-29
|July 6th
|30-34
|July 7th
|35-39
|July 8th
|40-44
|July 9th
|45-49
|July 10th
|50-54
|July 11th
|55-59
|July 12th
|60-64
|July 13th
|65-69
|July 14th
|70-74
|July 15th
|75-79
|July 16th
|80-84
|July 17th
|85-89
|July 18th
|90-94
|July 19th
|95-99
|July 20th
