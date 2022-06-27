ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

City of Brownwood Board of Adjustment to Meet July 12

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing for the following request at City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Center Ave, at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, July 12,...

www.koxe.com

brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood City Council Approves Ordinance Dealing with Game Room Establishments

The Brownwood City Council met Tuesday morning with all members present and Mayor Stephen Haynes presiding. The Council approved, on second, third and final reading, an Ordinance amending Chapter 10, Amusements and Entertainments, of the City of Brownwood Code of Ordinances by adding an Article IV., entitled “Game Rooms and Amusement Redemption Machines”. The ordinance provides for a penalty not to exceed $500.00 for conviction of any violation.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

July 4 Holiday Closure Announced by City of Brownwood

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday July 4th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday July 5th. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday July 5th. Tuesday’s routes will be collected...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood announces Independence Day closure and adjusted trash schedule

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday July 4th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday July 5th. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday July 5th. Tuesday’s routes will be collected...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Geis Becomes Newest Deputy for Brown County SO

In 2021, Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill received approval from the Brown County Commissioners Court to send a Jailer, who wanted to be a Deputy, to the law enforcement academy. In January of this year, John Geis began the Law Enforcement Academy at Central Texas College in Killeen. After a half year of hard work, Deputy Geis graduated and was sworn-in Monday morning by Sheriff Hill as the newest deputy in the Brown County Sheriff’s Department family.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Lake Brownwood Lake Patrol Receives Donations from North Lake Community Church

Tuesday morning, after unloading food for Wednesday’s Mobile Food Pantry, members of the North Lake Community Church outreach group, known as Fire House Saints of the Lord, delivered 40 cases of water, snacks and Gatorade to Chief Mark Davis of the Lake Brownwood Lake Patrol. The Lake Patrol is gearing up for a busy 4th of July weekend so the donation was timely. Church members involved included Pastor Ron Keener, Bobby Payne, Dee Hart, Linda Lemond and Ray and Marla Renfro.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Plans in Place for Boat Parade and Fireworks Saturday at Lake Brownwood

Wild Duck Marina’s 11th Annual 4th of July Boat Parade Celebration is coming up Saturday, July 2nd, at Lake Brownwood. Registration for the boat parade is at Wild Duck Marina. Entry fee is $10 and all entries must be paid and submitted by NOON on Saturday, July 2nd. Boat parade participants must be lined up and ready at the Lake Dam at 6:45 pm. Lake Patrol will be leading the parade on its traditional route beginning at 7:15 pm. For more information, call Wild Duck Marina at 325-784-7100 Extension 1. The fireworks show is scheduled to run from 9:40 pm until 10:05 pm. Going into this 4th of July weekend, Lake Brownwood stands at 78 percent full.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Community Of Novice Plans Fireworks Show, Full Day of Events This Saturday

A BBQ cookoff, parade, car show, kids games and yes, fireworks, will be held at Novice, Texas this weekend. Novice is located just off Highway 84 in Northwest Coleman County and has been home to one of the largest fireworks shows in the area for many years. The fireworks show will be at dusk on Saturday, July 2nd.
NOVICE, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood ISD School Spotlight: Woodland Heights Elementary

Woodland Heights Elementary is one of the four Brownwood ISD elementary schools that will see new teachers and grade levels this year as students are welcomed back to school. The campus, located in southern Brownwood at 3900 4th Street, will now host PK-5th grade students, bringing new energy to the school. “We are looking forward to welcoming 4th and 5th grade to our campus, as well as three-year-olds to our PK program,” said Woodland Heights Principal Jeanette Lancaster. “We have several new staff members, and they are all so excited to be a part of the Woodland family. With the addition of new grade levels, we are able to add some fun things that we haven’t been able to do before, like Student Council.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 6/24/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from June 17 through June 23:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from June 17 through June 23:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

New Officer Graduates Police Academy, Joins Brownwood PD

The newest officer at Brownwood Police Department is Grady Vazquez. Grady was born in San Diego, California and moved to Texas only 2 years ago. While here, he came upon the Brownwood PD advertisement for officers and was selected to attend the police academy at Central Texas College. Grady graduated this past Friday (24th) from the same academy as John Geis from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report Issued

The following weekly COVID report for Brown County was issued Thursday evening, June 23. In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, June 21. They are located at 2700 Memorial Park Drive in Brownwood. Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that provides short-term, transition-to-home rehabilitation, as well as...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Boy Scouts Raise Flags at HPU’s Newbury Family Welcome Center

Howard Payne University recently hosted Boy Scouts of America Troop 14 of Brownwood for a special Flag Day ceremony, raising flags for the first time outside of the newly constructed Newbury Family Welcome Center on the corner of Austin Avenue and Center Avenue in Brownwood. “Raising our Nation’s flag, the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Peggy Jean Ross, 85, of Brownwood

Mrs. Peggy (Jones) Ross, 85 of Brownwood, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 20. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 9, at 2:30 pm at St. John’s Anglican Church, inurnment in the columbarium followed by a Celebration of Life at the Brownwood Country Club until 6:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
koxe.com

Betty Coffee, 85, of Hamilton

Betty Coffee, age 85, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8PM on Friday, June 1, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, June 2, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
HAMILTON, TX
koxe.com

Billy Steve Cook, 78

Billy Steve Cook, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 25ᵗʰ, 2022 in his home. He was born on August 8ᵗʰ, 1943 to George Elmer Cook and Mary Alice (Dulin) Cook in California. He graduated from Rising Star High School. He attended Cisco Junior College & served...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Flood Advisory Brady and Menard

Time Sensitive: A Flood Advisory has been issued for areas of McCulloch and Menard Counties (including the cities of Brady and Menard) until 930 PM Monday, June 27. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in less than an hour is expected to cause street flooding, along with minor flooding along small streams in the area.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Report from Brown County Sheriff’s Department

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls for service between Friday and Sunday. On Friday, Deputy Chris Angel was dispatched to Donegal Drive in reference to a Burglary of a Habitation. The homeowner stated someone had broken into his residence and stole a .22 Caliber automatic long rifle. A report was taken and investigation underway.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Sarah “Linda” Symes

Sarah “Linda” Symes was called home on Saturday June 11, 2022 to be with her Lord and Savior. Linda couldn’t stand the way her relatives would pronounce her first name so she preferred to be called by her middle name from an early age. She was born on October 9th, 1946 at Providence Hospital in Mobile Alabama to Isaac Reginald Hines and Leslie Viola Grant Hines. After graduation she went on to college at Auburn University and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics in 1969. She loved watching Auburn football play each year.
BROWNWOOD, TX

