City of Brownwood Board of Adjustment to Meet July 12

Woodland Heights Elementary is one of the four Brownwood ISD elementary schools that will see new teachers and grade levels this year as students are welcomed back to school. The campus, located in southern Brownwood at 3900 4th Street, will now host PK-5th grade students, bringing new energy to the school. “We are looking forward to welcoming 4th and 5th grade to our campus, as well as three-year-olds to our PK program,” said Woodland Heights Principal Jeanette Lancaster. “We have several new staff members, and they are all so excited to be a part of the Woodland family. With the addition of new grade levels, we are able to add some fun things that we haven’t been able to do before, like Student Council.”

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO