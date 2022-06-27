ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Most in new poll say overturning Roe is ‘step backward’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Scully
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seq3z_0gNBUfh600

( The Hill ) — Over half of the Americans questioned in a new poll say the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a “step backward” for the U.S.

In the CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, 52% of voters said the decision was a “step backward,” while 31% say it is a “step forward.” Seventeen percent said it was neither.

Overall, the poll found that 59% of respondents disapprove of the ruling, and 41% approve. More than two-thirds of women surveyed — 67% — disapproved of the ruling while 33% were in favor of it.

RELATED: State leaders react to assault at State House rally

A majority of women in the survey — 56% — also said the court’s decision will make their lives worse, while only 16% say it will make it better. Twenty-eight percent of women said it will not make a difference.

Justices in a 5-4 decision on Friday overturned Roe, sending the future of abortion rights back to states to decide whether they want to ban procedures or tighten restrictions.

The new survey also measured emotions toward the decision, which sparked protests across the U.S., with those who approve of the decision, especially those who identify as conservative or white evangelicals, reporting feeling “both hopeful and happy.”

What does the overturning of Roe v. Wade mean for RI, MA?

On the other side, many voters who disapprove of the decision have reported feeling “upset, angry, and many add scared,” pollsters said. They noted that the sentiments are more commonly felt among the women who disapprove of the decision, compared to the men who do.

A majority of respondents — 57% — said it is likely that the court will limit same-sex marriage next, while 55% said justices will limit access to birth control.

The poll of 1,591 adults was conducted from June 24 to 25 following the ruling. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Americans#The Supreme Court#Cbs News#State House
MSNBC

The literal cost of overturning Roe v. Wade

Friday's Supreme Court decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson has effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, paving the way for upwards of 26 states to ban abortion care. There will be countless negative implications of this devastating blow to bodily autonomy. But one of the most seismic, yet overlooked, will be the constrains on economic freedoms.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

With Roe v. Wade defunct, a 'poverty shock' is coming

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had secured the federal right to obtain an abortion. Now a political earthquake is likely to ensue. Abortion protections have been in place since the court’s decision in 1973, and polls show roughly two-thirds of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BET

OPINION: Why the Reversal of Roe v. Wade Hurts Black Women Most of All

For decades, anti-abortionists have marketed their now-successful campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade as pro-life. But when the Supreme Court decision came down on Friday (June 24) giving them their victory, I couldn’t help but wonder how, in the wake of this catastrophic reality, they are going to justify denying women agency over their own bodies.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

The Public Health Implications Of Overturning Roe V. Wade

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. We're revisiting an episode that may give us insight into pregnant people's lives in a post-Roe United States. We talked to Dr. Diana Greene Foster, the lead researcher on the interdisciplinary team behind The Turnaway Study. For over a decade, she and her fellow researchers followed just under a thousand women who sought an abortion across 21 states. These data reveal the outcomes of unwanted pregnancies and compare the physical, mental and financial consequences of having an abortion to those of carrying an unwanted pregnancy to term.
U.S. POLITICS
HeySoCal

Landmark Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

In a tendentious — yet expected — turn of events, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning in a 6-3 decision, ending 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. While off the books from a federal sense, the reversal returns the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy