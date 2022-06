In the summer months, Chautauqua in Boulder buzzes with hikers, picnickers and music lovers. The sprawling green park, miles of hiking trails in the Flatirons and weekly concerts make this a destination stop for tourists from all over the world. Every year, it attracts more than one million visitors. On July 4, the Colorado Chautauqua campus turns 124 years old, and the day before, the reconstructed Chautauqua Cafe will make its debut. The July 3 grand opening kicks off with a ribbon cutting at noon, followed by live music from the Mile High Brass Band, refreshments, and free ice cream for kids under twelve.

