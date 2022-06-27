ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Supreme Court Gun Ruling Could Have Implications for Denver

By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that limits how much the State of New York can restrict the issuance of concealed-carry permits. Since that ruling is now the law of the land, the 6-3 decision written by Justice Clarence Thomas could have implications for other states...

Jon Davis
1d ago

Good. People need to be able to protect themselves and their lives ones from people who wish to do them harm.

Salon

Supreme Court cites Buffalo mass shooting in decision striking down New York's gun law

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down New York state's restrictions against the concealed carry of firearms in public in a 6-3 vote. The majority opinion, written by Clarence Thomas, finds that a New York gun law that lays down a spate of requirements for residents to publicly carry guns with them is in violation of the Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment, which says citizens have a right to equal protection under the laws. The majority ruled that New York's law was unconstitutionally "preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense." To acquire a license to carry, New Yorkers must have no criminal record, be over the age of 21, have "good moral character," and have "proper cause" for obtaining a gun, according to The Washington Post.
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
Axios Denver

What Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal means for Colorado

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday effectively repeals the right to an abortion for millions — but it won't have an immediate impact on Colorado. Driving the news: "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 6-3 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.What to know: Colorado lawmakers codified unrestricted access to abortion into state law earlier this year, a month before a SCOTUS draft opinion leak in...
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
Primetimer

Sunny Hostin: 'Gun Reform Legislation is Dead on Arrival' After SCOTUS Concealed Carry Ruling

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Just minutes after the Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York law regulating concealed guns in public, the women of The View discussed the implications of the 6-3 ruling. While each of the co-hosts criticized the decision, former prosecutor Sunny Hostin offered the grimmest prediction when she said the SCOTUS ruling could undercut Congress' bipartisan gun reform bill. "Gun reform legislation is dead on arrival now," said Hostin. "Any legislation that is passed — and I don't think it's going to pass — is going to be challenged in court."
