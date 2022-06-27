ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

[VIDEO] Lauren Spencer-Smith Plays Game At BMF 2022

By Cort
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauren Spencer-Smith stopped by to hang out behind the scenes of Boise Music Festival with Cort And Ryan before her set. Lauren was super sweet! During her soundcheck, she was signing autographs for all of her screaming fans and signing everything they handed to her. She was literally down on all...

