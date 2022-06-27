ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia fire Lt. Sean Williamson laid to rest, just over a week after building collapse

By Tim Jimenez, Nina Baratti, Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFxIs_0gNBOPAG00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia fire Lt. Sean Williamson received a hero's funeral Monday, a little more than a week after he was killed in the line of duty during a building collapse. Hundreds of firefighters were among those who came from near and far to Epiphany of Our Lord Church at 11th and Jackson streets to pay their respects during a public viewing and a funeral Mass.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said Williamson had chosen two of the toughest ways in the world to serve others, as a Marine and as a Philadelphia firefighter.

"During his 27 years on our job, he earned his reputation as one of our best," said Thiel.

Williamson was killed on June 18 when a building, damaged by a fire, collapsed on North Third Street and West Indiana Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was working an overtime shift in his final assignment on Ladder 18 when the fire happened.

"On that morning, the world saw Philadelphia’s bravest, doing what they do, working furiously to save our brothers and sisters," Thiel added.

Williamson also served at the Fire Academy, on Rescue One, and Pennsylvania Task Force One, the urban search and rescue team that is sent to help different parts of the country when disaster strikes. He served as a Marine before joining the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Some of Williamson’s fellow firefighters recalled a man driven to duty, who also knew how to have fun.

"Sean Williamson, you are a good man and you led a good life. Rest easy, brother, and we have it from here," said firefighter Eddie Brown through tears.

Williamson’s survivors, mother Barbara, son Patrick, partner Dana, her children, and his sisters all sat stoically as Mayor Jim Kenney, a fire chief’s son himself, offered condolences.

"I want to thank the Williamson family for sharing Sean with us. For nearly three decades, he worked to keep our residents safe," Kenney said.

Williamson’s friend, retired fire Lt. George Kiefer, shared lighthearted stories.

"I told him, ‘Sean, I’ll teach you everything I know,’" Kiefer shared. "He said, ‘Sure, I got a minute.'"

Fr. Jim Casey gave the homily.

"God looked down on his perfect creation and he said, ‘I need a guardian; can’t have the angels do all the work.’ So God made a firefighter," he said.

Joyce, a neighbor who lives on 11th Street near the church, says she didn’t know Williamson personally, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t touched by emotion at his service.

"Heartbreak, No. 1," she said, "but pride. He was not only a firefighter but a neighbor and a son."

City Councilmember David Oh, one of the elected officials who paid their respects, says Williamson’s sacrifice can be a reminder for everyone.

"We have to always be thankful for those of our citizens who voluntarily step up to take jobs like this, being a firefighter, to step into harm's way, day in and day out," said Oh.

The morning's ceremonies started with a solemn procession to escort Williamson’s casket from 10th Street and Snyder Avenue to the church. Kathleen Liberi was among the neighbors looking on with tears in her eyes.

"Very emotional," she said. "To think that he was a Marine and served our country, and then served our city for all those years. Just very emotional.”

The Mass was followed by a short procession of mourners and firefighters. Interment was private.

On Sunday, New York City and Boston uniforms could be seen among the hundreds of firefighters, police officers, and other first responders who came to a viewing at the church.

"We have to be here. We want to be here," said Keith Nicoliello, a New York City firefighter. "We're all brothers, no matter where you work — Philly, Boston, New York, San Francisco. We're all brothers. And during 9/11, a lot of Philly guys showed up at a lot of our wakes. So it's really our duty to be here."

On Monday, there were firefighters from West Palm Beach, Florida, and Baltimore, where Capt. Ethan Johnson is from.

"Our community is relatively small, and it’s important for us to come together in instances like this to show our support, to make sure that every firefighter knows we’re a family and, when tragedies strike, we’re able to support each other," Johnson said.

And then there was Anthony Locks, from France. He said he may live in another country, on another continent, but the bond among firefighters is stronger than any distance.

"For me, and for my country, it’s very important to be here today," Locks said.

During Sunday's viewing, a line of men and women in and out of uniform stretched from the front door of the church, around the building, and up the block. Teachers who work with Williamson’s son, Patrick, at Chesterbrook Academy Elementary School were among them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkZ6p_0gNBOPAG00
Hundreds of first responders lines up around the block to pay their respects to Lt. Sean Williamson. Photo credit Nina Baratti/KYW Newsradio

"Community coming together is amazing and supportive, and that's what everybody needs to help with the healing process,” said Beth Trout, a first-grade teacher.

"A lot of the parents are coming out tonight, I know a lot of the students have been writing him cards and sending condolences. We have a really strong community in West Chester and we're expecting to see almost all of them tonight,” said Toni Shepherd, director of admissions at the school.

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez said he also visited with the family.

"Our Lord said that there is no greater friend than one who lays down their life for their friends,” Perez said. “And that's what Sean did."

There was no initial word Monday on the cause of the fire or the collapse that killed Williamson and injured four others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Police Seek Missing Mother, Daughter From Philadelphia

Police are searching for a mother and daughter from Philadelphia who they say may be at risk of harm and were last seen days ago. Tiffany Ware, 35, and Kiara Vargas, 6, were last seen walking together on June 26 around 8 p.m. in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood, according to an advisory from the Pennsylvania State Police Department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Boston, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Says Disparity Of Arrests For Black, Hispanic Homicide Victims Is ‘Stunning’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a new investigative series, “Crime Without Punishment: Unsolved Murder In America,” CBS News is taking a look at the disturbing rise of homicides. Today, there is about a 50-50 chance a killer will not be arrested. The investigation, which brought Chief Investigative Correspondent Jim Axelrod to Philadelphia and to other cities around the country, also found a stunning gap in the arrest rate for cases with White victims versus Black or Latino victims. Detectives from Philadelphia’s homicide unit, along with a SWAT team, are raiding a house where they believe a murder suspect is holed up. But these detectives...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Repeat Walmart Thief Nabbed In Philly: Police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man accused in a string of Walmart robberies was arrested in Philadelphia after a recent incident, authorities said. Jamell A. Oglesby was nabbed Wednesday, June 29 after he was spotted in the black Lexus ES 250 that Bensalem police say was involved in the robberies. Oglesby and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

2 Bodies Found In Abandoned Building In Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two bodies were found inside an abandoned building in Feltonville. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 4800 block of North Front Street on Thursday afternoon. Police tell CBS3 they found the bodies earlier on Thursday in the building that used to belong to Ampros Trophy Kings. At this point, homicide detectives do not know how the people died, or even how long they have been in there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia - Dead Man's Gulch

The Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia is a 4.1-mile road originally built as the Wissahickon Turnpike in 1856. It is also known as Dead Man's Gulch. It took nearly 50 years to complete. Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia. It is safe to say that Lincoln Drive is dangerous. But that doesn't mean...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#New York City#North Philadelphia#Accident#Marine#North Third Street#The Fire Academy
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot By Roommate In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Frankford has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the 40-year-old victim was shot by his roommate during an argument. It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday on the 3700 block of North Jasper Street. Police say the victim was found unconscious in front of his house. He had been shot multiple times, including in his head. The suspect remains at large. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fire, Building Collapse That Killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner has been arrested and charged with arson in a fire and collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson. The arrest of Al-Alshraf Khalil comes less than two weeks after the deadly collapse in North Philadelphia. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. According to sources, the charges rising to homicide are still in play. “Arson killed Lieutenant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
MyChesCo

Suspects Robbed and Assaulted 68-Year-Old Man Delivering Food

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a recent robbery. Authorities state that on June 15, 2022, at 9:40 pm, the victim, a 68-year-old-male, was delivering food to 2120 E. Allegheny Avenue when he was approached by three unknown black males who demanded his money taking $100 from his pockets. The victim was also assaulted during the incident but was able to fight off the attackers and drive himself to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Quadruple Shooting In East Germantown Sends 4 Men To Hospital, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men have been hospitalized after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 1100 block of East Price Street just before 8 p.m. Police say all four men — ages 28, 26, 19, and 19 — are in stable condition. Police say the four were hanging out on the front steps of a home when the shooting happened. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy