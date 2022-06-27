Philadelphia fire Lt. Sean Williamson laid to rest, just over a week after building collapse

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia fire Lt. Sean Williamson received a hero's funeral Monday, a little more than a week after he was killed in the line of duty during a building collapse. Hundreds of firefighters were among those who came from near and far to Epiphany of Our Lord Church at 11th and Jackson streets to pay their respects during a public viewing and a funeral Mass.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said Williamson had chosen two of the toughest ways in the world to serve others, as a Marine and as a Philadelphia firefighter.

"During his 27 years on our job, he earned his reputation as one of our best," said Thiel.

Williamson was killed on June 18 when a building, damaged by a fire, collapsed on North Third Street and West Indiana Avenue in North Philadelphia. He was working an overtime shift in his final assignment on Ladder 18 when the fire happened.

"On that morning, the world saw Philadelphia’s bravest, doing what they do, working furiously to save our brothers and sisters," Thiel added.

Williamson also served at the Fire Academy, on Rescue One, and Pennsylvania Task Force One, the urban search and rescue team that is sent to help different parts of the country when disaster strikes. He served as a Marine before joining the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Some of Williamson’s fellow firefighters recalled a man driven to duty, who also knew how to have fun.

"Sean Williamson, you are a good man and you led a good life. Rest easy, brother, and we have it from here," said firefighter Eddie Brown through tears.

Williamson’s survivors, mother Barbara, son Patrick, partner Dana, her children, and his sisters all sat stoically as Mayor Jim Kenney, a fire chief’s son himself, offered condolences.

"I want to thank the Williamson family for sharing Sean with us. For nearly three decades, he worked to keep our residents safe," Kenney said.

Williamson’s friend, retired fire Lt. George Kiefer, shared lighthearted stories.

"I told him, ‘Sean, I’ll teach you everything I know,’" Kiefer shared. "He said, ‘Sure, I got a minute.'"

Fr. Jim Casey gave the homily.

"God looked down on his perfect creation and he said, ‘I need a guardian; can’t have the angels do all the work.’ So God made a firefighter," he said.

Joyce, a neighbor who lives on 11th Street near the church, says she didn’t know Williamson personally, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t touched by emotion at his service.

"Heartbreak, No. 1," she said, "but pride. He was not only a firefighter but a neighbor and a son."

City Councilmember David Oh, one of the elected officials who paid their respects, says Williamson’s sacrifice can be a reminder for everyone.

"We have to always be thankful for those of our citizens who voluntarily step up to take jobs like this, being a firefighter, to step into harm's way, day in and day out," said Oh.

The morning's ceremonies started with a solemn procession to escort Williamson’s casket from 10th Street and Snyder Avenue to the church. Kathleen Liberi was among the neighbors looking on with tears in her eyes.

"Very emotional," she said. "To think that he was a Marine and served our country, and then served our city for all those years. Just very emotional.”

The Mass was followed by a short procession of mourners and firefighters. Interment was private.

On Sunday, New York City and Boston uniforms could be seen among the hundreds of firefighters, police officers, and other first responders who came to a viewing at the church.

"We have to be here. We want to be here," said Keith Nicoliello, a New York City firefighter. "We're all brothers, no matter where you work — Philly, Boston, New York, San Francisco. We're all brothers. And during 9/11, a lot of Philly guys showed up at a lot of our wakes. So it's really our duty to be here."

On Monday, there were firefighters from West Palm Beach, Florida, and Baltimore, where Capt. Ethan Johnson is from.

"Our community is relatively small, and it’s important for us to come together in instances like this to show our support, to make sure that every firefighter knows we’re a family and, when tragedies strike, we’re able to support each other," Johnson said.

And then there was Anthony Locks, from France. He said he may live in another country, on another continent, but the bond among firefighters is stronger than any distance.

"For me, and for my country, it’s very important to be here today," Locks said.

During Sunday's viewing, a line of men and women in and out of uniform stretched from the front door of the church, around the building, and up the block. Teachers who work with Williamson’s son, Patrick, at Chesterbrook Academy Elementary School were among them.

Hundreds of first responders lines up around the block to pay their respects to Lt. Sean Williamson. Photo credit Nina Baratti/KYW Newsradio

"Community coming together is amazing and supportive, and that's what everybody needs to help with the healing process,” said Beth Trout, a first-grade teacher.

"A lot of the parents are coming out tonight, I know a lot of the students have been writing him cards and sending condolences. We have a really strong community in West Chester and we're expecting to see almost all of them tonight,” said Toni Shepherd, director of admissions at the school.

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez said he also visited with the family.

"Our Lord said that there is no greater friend than one who lays down their life for their friends,” Perez said. “And that's what Sean did."

There was no initial word Monday on the cause of the fire or the collapse that killed Williamson and injured four others.