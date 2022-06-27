ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week Ahead of 4th of July

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- With Independence Day a week away, gas prices continued to fall for a second straight week as the price of oil has faltered. Gas...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 21

Related
Money

These 10 States Are Getting Clobbered by Spiking Gas Prices

Another day, another record high for gas prices. The national average for regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.76 per gallon Friday, according to the automotive club AAA. That's an increase of about 5 cents since yesterday, 56 cents since last month and a staggering $1.72 since last year.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

When will gas prices finally start coming down?

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#4th Of July#Independence Day
The Week

What we pay for when we pay for a gallon of gas

Gas prices are high — all-time highs nominally, and even approaching modern records adjusted for inflation. But what are you really paying for when you put $5-a-gallon gasoline in your (non-electric) vehicle? Crude oil, mostly. "A little more than half of the price of the gasoline relates to the price of crude oil," University of Houston energy economist Ed Hirs tells WUSA9. "Now, of course, that percentage has been up a little bit here recently, as much as two-thirds of it."
TRAFFIC
1390 Granite City Sports

Gas Buddy: Gas Prices Could Fall 10-20 Cents by 4th of July

UNDATED -- Drivers will be facing the most expensive July 4th at the pump ever this year. However, gas prices are expected to fall between 10 and 20 cents by Independence day. Gas Buddy says in its annual summer travel survey that 58 percent of Americans are planning to take a road trip this summer and 33 percent planned to specifically travel on the 4th of July weekend.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The Skyrocketing Gas Prices Have a Silver Lining

These outrageous prices could help us transition to clean energy faster. Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

Gas Taxes Need to Be Raised to at Least $2 Per Gallon

In 2019, BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy estimated the world had about 1.7 trillion barrels of oil left to be extracted. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) concluded that the world consumed 92.2 million barrels per day for the Covid-19-impacted 2020 calendar year, for a total of about 35 billion barrels consumed. A standard 42 gallon barrel of oil can be refined into about 19 gallons of gasoline.
TRAFFIC
Breckenridge Texan

Drop in oil prices ushers in lower prices at the pump

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 12.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 29.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.73/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Metal prices fall over recession concerns

The price of precious metals, most notably copper, is on the downhill slide right now, and experts are saying it’s just going to get worse. If you’re wondering why you care about the price of copper, consider all the different things you use that have copper in them – your phone, car, TV, laptop, etc. And that’s not to mention all the industrial applications, including everything from car manufacturing to pasta making.
BUSINESS
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy