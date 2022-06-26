ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Granite City Days 2022 Come to a Close at Lake George [PHOTOS]

By Sarah Mueller
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Another set of city-wide summer festivities has come to an end in central Minnesota. Granite City Days 2022 wrapped up Sunday with the closing ceremonies and second annual World Heritage Day. The...

ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

