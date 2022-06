In the fall of 1947, my mother, then 19 years old, discovered she was pregnant. She told her parents, and family lore has it that my outraged grandfather indignantly confronted my father, insisting that he do the right thing. My father denied responsibility and his family backed him up; they were not about to let their lace curtain Irish son marry into what they considered a shanty-Irish family. Lawyers got involved.

